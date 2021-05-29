World's first 'immersive' music and cycling festival coming to UK

The world's first 'immersive cycling festival' is coming to the UK this summer.

Velio Cycling and Music Festival will host a raft of cycling events, bands, comedians, food stalls and workshops.

From the 17th-20th September 2021, the festival will celebrate everything we love about 'life on two wheels'.

The festival is set to take place at the stunning Cholmondeley Castle, Cheshire and will be 'flexi-distanced' meaning measures have been put in place to allow the event to go ahead whatever social distancing rules are in place at the time (if there are any).

By day, people can saddle up and enjoy five picturesque cycle routes with options for beginners, experienced riders, disabled cyclists, and mini kids rides.

You can either take a relaxed spin on the 3km, 14km or 30km routes or take on a slightly longer ride with 60km and 100km courses also available.

The highlight of these rides will be something the festival has called 'Velutopia'.

Stretching across 14km of closed roads, this 'adrenaline-fuelled' event will apparently take cyclists on an 'immersive tour packed with entertainment and an abundance of surprises'.

Participants are warned to expect 'weird and wonderful oddities', mid-ride games and tasks, music and celebrations.

The festival will also have a range of other activities for those looking for a more calming experience with hot tubs, yoga classes, paddle boarding and wild swimming available.

Foodies can also enjoy long table 'communal feasts' championing the finest local produce, while speciality bars serve up a variety of drinks ranging from wine and gin to craft beers and cocktails.

There will also be an indoor cycling centre where people can test out some of the newest bikes on the market.

Alongside the cycling, the festival will also have a wide array of music and comedy with a programme of international music artists, comedians across five stages.

Renowned American vocal group Sister Sledge will be headlining the centre stage alongside Everything Everything.

Comedians Jason Manford, Marcus Brigstocke, Shappi Khorsandi and Lou Conran will also be performing on the comedy stage.

Included in all tickets is standard camping for three days and three nights with access to a spacious campsite, toilets and showers. Motorhomes and camper vans are welcomed, and you can also arrive to pre-erected tents.

There will be secure bike storage at the festival as well as bike cleaning and maintenance stations. There will also be a bike rental service on site.

If you want to book tickets and view the full line up and range of activities on offer, you can do so here.