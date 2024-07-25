Was this year's Tour de France a bit rubbish? Pogačar’s ghostbusting climbs, podcast poltergeists and Cav’s Vino problem

Support road.cc

Was this year's Tour de France a bit rubbish? Pogačar’s ghostbusting climbs, podcast poltergeists and Cav’s Vino problempodcast 1500-episode-2024-episode82

It's time for our debrief of the 2024 Tour de France, a recording-breaking yet slightly uninspiring edition (according to George anyway)...
by roadcc staff
Thu, Jul 25, 2024 16:48
0

It's episode 82 of the road.cc Podcast, a certain big old race across France has ended for another year, and so it's only right that we do a full debrief of Tour de France 2024. 

 

Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Apple Podcasts
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Spotify
Listen to the road.cc Podcast on Amazon Music

What was good and what was not so great about this year's Tour, what have we learnt, and how would we make the 2025 edition even better? Find out what George, Emily and Ryan thought of the race, and their takes on the more contentious subjects such as carbon monoxide 'rebreathing', safety and some seemingly super-human performances...

The road.cc Podcast is available on Apple PodcastsSpotify, and Amazon Music, and if you have an Alexa you can just tell it to play the road.cc Podcast. It’s also embedded further up the page, so you can just press play.

