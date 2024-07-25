Was this year's Tour de France a bit rubbish? Pogačar’s ghostbusting climbs, podcast poltergeists and Cav’s Vino problem

It's episode 82 of the road.cc Podcast, a certain big old race across France has ended for another year, and so it's only right that we do a full debrief of Tour de France 2024.

What was good and what was not so great about this year's Tour, what have we learnt, and how would we make the 2025 edition even better? Find out what George, Emily and Ryan thought of the race, and their takes on the more contentious subjects such as carbon monoxide 'rebreathing', safety and some seemingly super-human performances...

