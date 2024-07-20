Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
"With the bottle like this, it's not correct": Giulio Ciccone hits out at Santiago Buitrago for 'sticky bottle' at Tour de FranceGiulio Ciccone confronts Santiago Buitrago over sticky bottle after stage 19, 2024 Tour de France (credit: @SBSSportau)

"With the bottle like this, it's not correct": Giulio Ciccone hits out at Santiago Buitrago for 'sticky bottle' at Tour de France

The two riders from Lidl-Trek and Bahrain Victorious are embroiled in a battle for the 10th position at the Tour de France with only 10 seconds separating them
by Adwitiya Pal
Sat, Jul 20, 2024 12:24
8

As Tadej Pogačar was busy demolishing records and schooling the best cyclists in the world as if they were amateurs at the front of the race, there was drama following just behind as Santiago Buitrago closed the gap between himself and Lidl-Trek's Giulio Ciccone, who's currently sitting at the final spot for the GC top 10 at Tour de France 2024 — but after the race, Ciccone was caught by the cameras in a heated exchange with Buitrago, accusing him of a sticky bottle, and Buitrago hitting back saying: "I learnt it from you!"

Giulio Ciccone, last year's winner of the mountains classification at Tour de France, has been quietly sitting in the top 10 of the general classification since stage 11, however after yesterday's stage, the Italian rider dropped down to tenth as Derek Gee and Matteo Jorgensen leapfrogged him, the latter with a brave display on the final climb of Isola 2000 that would've earned him the stage win if not for Pogačar's fireworks display in the final 10 kilometres.

It also meant that Santiago Buitrago, who previously occupied the last spot in the top 10 moved down to 11th, but his strong display towards the end of the queen stage yesterday saw him finish 34 seconds ahead of Ciccone, bringing down the gap between them to just 10 seconds, with another mountain stage set for today before the final individual time trial in Nice.

After the stage, Ciccone could be seen having an animated exchange with the Bahrain-Victorious rider, pointing out his antics of holding on to the bottle while receiving it from the team car for longer than required , thus getting pulled along nicely — a cheeky tactic commonly known as "sticky bottle".

> "Not just a sticky bottle, a whole crate": 24 riders disqualified at Giro Next Gen for holding onto cars and police motorbikes

Sticky bottles are fairly common in most races, as riders latch on to the bottle and let the team car propel them for a few extra precious seconds — but most of the times it's  executed to help riders catch back on to a group or give the legs a momentary break, in a manner that's seen as acceptable in the eyes of the race commissaries.

While Buitrago's alleged sticky bottle was missed by most broadcast cameras, it looks like Ciccone and his teammates had a good view of it.

"Hey! We were three behind you, we saw everything. With the bottle like this, it's not correct. This is the Tour de France," Ciccone said to the 24-year-old Colombian, approaching him on his bike as he was sitting down and wiping away the sweat.

Not particularly amused at the interaction, Buitrago hit back at Ciccone, saying: "I've learnt it from you!"

Frederik Bohé, DS of Danish UCI Continental Team Airtox-Carl Ras, wrote on Twitter: "People seem confused on this subject. Everyone takes a sticky bottle, yes - but only behind the peloton, when getting back from business in the caravan. Taking one up the final climb when racing is full on is very different."

There were some more contrasting opinions amongst cycling fans...

Riders clashing over and getting annoyed at their rivals' sticky bottles is nothing new in cycling. Last year, there was a particularly glaring use of the technique at the second stage of the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var, with Team TotalEnergies using it to help their rider Mathieu Burgaudeau accelerate away from Ådne Holter.

The move, described as a "hand sling" by the Eurosport/GCN commentator, was criticised heavily, as was the resulting punishment of 200 CHF (Swiss Francs) for Team TotalEnergies' Directeur Sportif, and 100 CHF for Burgaudeau himself.

sticky bottle at Tour des Alpes-Maritimes et du Var - screenshot via GCN

> 'Sticky bottle' rider gets sarcastic "chapeau" from rival who he accelerated away from

 After the race, Holter posted the clip to Twitter and sarcastically congratulated Team TotalEnergies with a "chapeau", also adding the hashtag '#GreatMove'.

Holter's Uno X team CEO Jens Haughland also took to social media to denounce the move by Team TotalEnergies, saying: "Come on. Just race as professionals."

Perhaps one of the most high-profile sticky bottle incidents came back in 2017, as Romain Bardet was kicked off Paris-Nice after accepting the stickiest of sticky bottles during the opening stage of the week-long race. 

Bardet, who had crashed with 22 kilometres remaining of the stage, later took to Twitter to excuse himself, saying that "nothing justifies the prolonged help from a team car" - although that hadn't stopped him from benefiting himself from a practice he acknowledged is widespread in the peloton.

More recently, we also saw a case of not just a sticky bottle, but a "whole crate" at the Giro Next Gen, the under-23 version of Giro d'Italia last year, as 24 riders were disqualified for holding on to team cars and even police motos, all of them going uphill in tandem and thus giving road.cc and cycling a hall of fame-worthy image...

Tour de France 2024
Giulio Ciccone
Santiago Buitrago
sticky bottle
Tour de France
Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

8 comments

Avatar
dubwise | 18 hours ago
0 likes

The Italians are the world champs at sticky bottles.

Avatar
ErnieC replied to dubwise | 14 hours ago
1 like

Wow! Let's just pigeonhole a whole nation shall we. All up in arms when Girmay was asked if he grew up poor blah blah blah and then this shitty post comes along. 

Avatar
dubwise replied to ErnieC | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Don't recall posting on the the Girmay article.

Nibali, Moscon, Balsamo, to name but 3 all disqualified for "sticky bottles".

Avatar
ErnieC replied to dubwise | 1 hour ago
0 likes
dubwise wrote:

Don't recall posting on the the Girmay article. Nibali, Moscon, Balsamo, to name but 3 all disqualified for "sticky bottles".

3 out of how many riders disqualified over what period of time for the same offence?

Avatar
mdavidford replied to dubwise | 4 hours ago
1 like

Yep - all those Italians, like, *checks notes*, er, Burgaudeau and Bardet...

Avatar
dubwise replied to mdavidford | 4 hours ago
0 likes

See my comment to ErnieC

Avatar
mdavidford replied to dubwise | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Along with many others from many other countries. Almost like it's rife within the peloton, whatever country they come from.

Avatar
Velophaart_95 replied to dubwise | 2 hours ago
0 likes
dubwise wrote:

The Italians are the world champs at sticky bottles.

 

Ciccone is always involved in aggro; one day someone is going to deck him.....and it will be well deserved.

An absolute gobshite of a rider......

Latest Comments

 