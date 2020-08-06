Support road.cc

review
Gloves - mitts

Velocio Race Gloves

8
by George Hill
Thu, Aug 06, 2020 10:15
0
£36.00

VERDICT:

8
10
High quality and comfortable pair of road mitts
Comfortable fit
Unobtrusive design
A bit more silicone grip would be nice
Expensive
Weight: 
22g
Contact: 
eu.velocio.cc

The Velocio Race Gloves are not flashy or high tech, but they are well made, comfortable, and you hardly notice them on long rides.

The Velocios are designed to be minimalist, to allow you to feel the road surface better through the handlebar. With no padding on the palms, they allow you to get a better feel of the surface you're riding on, especially compared to more heavily padded gloves. On longer and bumpy rides you might end up with slightly more tender hands, but you will have a better feel of road conditions – there are definitely pros and cons to both glove types.

The palm of the gloves is made from a thick 50/50 polyamide and polyurethane mix that feels almost like suede. It is thick enough that it gives you a bit of protection and stops you getting blisters on long rides, but thin enough that it still allows for decent road feel. It also seems highly durable and I wouldn't be surprised if these gloves survived a spill onto tarmac.

On the palms there are a few ventilation holes to increase breathability and a small area of silicone in the shape of the Velocio logo. Between the two middle fingers there's a pull tab and two small ventilation holes on each finger and that is literally everything on the palm. It is very minimalist and understated.

2020 Velocio race glove - palm.jpg

There is also a small wrist guard for added protection, which works with the general pared-down aesthetic of the gloves. They are on the shorter side compared with some, with the wrist guard only about 1cm lower than my palm. This isn't a bad thing, though, as I can easily wear watches or fitness trackers without the gloves getting in the way.

Despite the fabric being slightly compressive (it's not my hands in the photos), the gloves are still very easy to get off thanks to those pull tabs which are easy to grip.

What silicone gripper there is on the palms works relatively well, especially when you're riding on the hoods, but personally I like to have a little more grip on my gloves so I can shift my hands around a little more on longer rides.

On the top, the fabric is an 80/20 polyamide and elastane mix and provides a good amount of stretch and quick wicking. It has a little bit of noticeable compression, which is a nice touch; it's not quite what you would get from a dedicated compression fabric, but enough to make them slightly more comfortable. The added stretch also means the gloves mould nicely to your hands without any folds or wrinkles.

2020 Velocio race glove - logo.jpg

Breathability and ventilation are impressive and mean that I was comfortable using these on hot days despite the dark colour. This comes from both the material choice on the top of the glove and the mesh between the fingers, which allows air to flow over the hand nicely.

Another nice element is the double thickness material between the thumb and forefinger to give added durability and protection to the area that has most contact with the bar. There is also a microfibre area on the rear of the thumbs to allow you to wipe sweat (or snot) or to clear glasses.

2020 Velocio race glove - back.jpg

Their RRP of £36 is a little steep for gloves, but broadly in line with other high quality racing gloves. The Mavic Cosmic Pros that Stu reviewed in 2018 are now the same price and with similar qualities – Stu mentioning specifically the ease of getting them on and off and the cut – and they come in cheaper than Alé's Air gloves, which have gone up to £42 since Shaun reviewed them in 2018; they have a little bit of padding, but are broadly similar with a high wicking material and a good fit.

Overall, the Velocios are a good set of racing gloves that are robust, offer good breathability, fit really well with just a little compression, and look understated and classy. I admit that I was a little tentative initially as these arrived during a heatwave, and wearing dark coloured mitts in 30 degrees+ can be a bit of a nightmare, but it wasn't the case at all with these thanks to their effective wicking and ventilation.

road.cc test report

Make and model: Velocio Race Gloves

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for

A pair of high-end racing mitts designed to increase road feel.

Velocio says, 'A glove designed around riding feel, the Velocio Race Glove is light weight, with a low profile. Made for high performance but durable enough to wear for every ride. (Even the easy ones.) Non-padded palm with an UPF50 lycra back panel, a silicone Velocio logo on the palm for added grip, and a comfortable compressive fit.'

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Velocio lists these details:

Lycra back with thumb wipe

Non-padded palm for excellent feel

No velcro for ultra light weight and minimal design

Light compression and excellent fit

Silicone print logo on palm for light grip

Velocio trim details

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made with strong stitching throughout, tough but comfortable materials, and a great fit.

Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10

They are comfortable whilst still allowing for a good road feel, plus they offer a good amount of ventilation to keep you cool.

Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10

They seem well made, the material on the palms looks like it would survive a fall too.

Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10

They fit very well thanks to the slight compression on the upper material allowing them to mould to your hands.

Rate the product for sizing:
 
8/10

The mediums fit exactly as I would expect.

Rate the product for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
8/10

These aren't designed to be as comfortable as a padded pair of gloves, but bearing this in mind they are still comfortable on longer rides.

Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

They are expensive for mitts, but the same price as Mavic's Cosmic Pros and cheaper than Alé's Airs.

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

I put them through a 30 degree wash a couple of times without any issues.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well, they are comfortable, well ventilated, and the fit is excellent.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The fit is excellent – it sounds odd on a glove, but these offer slight compression qualities which just makes them a little more comfortable than many.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

It would be nice if they had a little more silicone to help grip in a variety of hand positions.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They are comfortable, understated, and made of quality materials. It would be nice to have a little more grip on the palm, but aside from that there is not a lot to complain about.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 32  Height: 6 ft  Weight:

I usually ride: CAAD13  My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo

I've been riding for: Under 5 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Velocio Race Gloves 2020
Velocio Race Gloves
Velocio 2020
Velocio
George Hill

George spends his days helping companies deal with their cycling commuting challenges with his company Cycling for Work. He has been writing for Road.cc since 2014. 

When he is not writing about cycling, he is either out on his bike cursing not living in the countryside or boring anybody who will listen about the latest pro peloton/cycling tech/cycling infrastructure projects. 

