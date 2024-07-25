Police investigate collision that left four cyclists seriously injured and others with minor injuries

Four cyclists were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a group ride was involved in a collision with a driver in Cambridgeshire last week, police appealing for information about the incident.

The incident happened on Thursday 18 July, emergency services called to the scene of the collision on Boxworth Road at about 7pm after reports of a crash involving a driver and seven cyclists. It happened as the driver of a blue Renault Clio drove into Connington Road from Boxworth Road, the group ride travelling towards Boxworth.

Seven cyclists were reported to be injured, four with serious injuries rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, while the others suffered minor injuries. The driver, a man in his 50s from Fernstanton, stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

PC Ben Patten, from the Road Policing Unit, said: "This was a nasty crash that has left four cyclists with serious injuries so I am appealing for any information or dashcam footage of it to help with the investigation. Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the collision should email PC Patten, through Ben.Patten [at] cambs.police.uk using reference number CC-18072024-0448."

Campaign group Camcycle (the Cambridge Cycling Campaign) said they were "saddened to hear of this terrible incident" and shared the police appeal. The group said on social media: "We're saddened to hear of this terrible incident last Thursday (18 July), which left seven cyclists injured, four of them seriously."

"Wishing all those harmed a full recovery. Let's look out for each other on the roads," one person replied to the campaign group's post about the collision.