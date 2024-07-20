Lidl unveils its latest bike bargains, including £8 saddles and £13 backpacks — plus Cav's Damien Hirst-designed shoes, the bike with two chains, Pinarello's latest TT weapon + more

We're not sure that being included in an article that also covers the latest and greatest bike bargains from the German discount supermarket giant Lidl would have been what Pinarello had in mind when unveiling its all-new Bolide TT bike ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics... but sometimes that's just the way of the road.cc Tech of the Week round-up. We've also got some cycling esports news, some fancy limited edition bike and bike light news, and a new shoe that "blurs the lines between road and gravel"...

Lidl's latest tempting bike bargains are live

Lidl or Aldi dropping a range of bargain cycling products has become a regular yet always randomly-timed thing in recent years, and the latest one from the former is "just in time for the cycling frenzy" caused by the Tour de France according to our press release... we'd argue it's actually a bit late with the Tour ending this weekend, but ah well.

Items include the Crivit 14L Cycling Backpack (£12.99) the Wittkop Memory Foam Saddle (£7.99) and a £3.99 smartphone case. There's also an entire 41-piece toolkit for £9.99.

In terms of availability, Lidl simply says the products are "...available to purchase in stores nationwide, while stocks last"... in our experience that's usually not very long, so you best pedal down to your nearest branch soon.

Fizik launches "revolutionary" new Beat cycling shoe, a road and gravel in-between

Fizik reckons its colourful new Beat shoe is equally at home on the road or on gravel, combining "a sleek silhouette with the convenience of a two-bolt cleat."

A new outsole that hides the cleat track is said to offer enough stiffness for road riding while being comfortable enough for big old days on mixed terrain, and of course they will be more walkable than three-bolt road shoes. The new shape to the upper features a generous toe box, and it's said to be super soft fabric to offer more comfort and support.

They're priced at £179, and we've got a pair coming in for review soon.

fizik.com

Pinarello updates its "fastest bike ever" with the launch of the latest Bolide ahead of Paris Olympics

Two years after unveiling the previous edition of the Pinarello Bolide F time trial bike, Pinarello has officially released the new Bolide F TT which we have seen ridden by Filippo Ganna in recent weeks.

This updated model is set to debut at the Paris Olympics later this month, with riders including Josh Tarling, Filippo Ganna and Magnus Sheffield competing on it.

The new Bolide F TT shares the same geometries and dimensions as the current model, but Pinarello says it has incorporated many of the technologies from the updated Bolide F HR track bike, which is used by the Italian team and comes with an eye-watering price tag of £25,000 for the frame alone.

Pinarello claims the updated design has achieved a 2.28% CdA reduction compared to the previous Bolide F TT. This improvement is attributed to AirStream technology, inspired by humpback whale flippers, which integrates AeroNodes onto the seat tube and seat post claiming to enhance airflow. Additionally, the design features longer and slimmer sections on the bottom bracket and wheel hubs to reduce the frontal area, taking advantage of the UCI's removal of the 3:1 rule.

Recent trends in aero frame design have shifted towards wider forks and seat stays, but Pinarello has opted to keep them as narrow as possible, stating this "yielded the fastest overall results." Tyre clearance has also increased from 28mm to 32mm, compared to the previous model.

The price? We've nothing confirmed yet, but if the price of the Pinarello Bolide F HR track bike and the previous generation Bolide F TT bike is anything to go by, we can assume 'bloody expensive' for now...

pinarello.com

Do you have what it takes to qualify for the 2024 UCI Cycling Esports World Championships?

At the end of last year, the UCI selected Abu Dhabi-based MyWhoosh, which is free to use, to host the cycling esports World Championships from 2024 to 2026, taking over from Zwift.

The UCI and MyWhoosh have now revealed the full details of the process including the dates for public qualifiers, offering anyone the chance to compete.

The public qualifiers are held on MyWhoosh on August 3rd, 7th and 10th, and are open to all verified users. It's made up of a two-stage event spread across three dates to accommodate global time zones. The top 150 men and 150 women from these qualifiers will progress to the semi-finals and join their National Federation teams.

Do you have what it takes to make it to the finals? For more details on the format and race stages, you can find them in the UCI's Technical Guide published here.

One chain not enough for ya? The new Buffalo Bike has two

This is another one we didn't get round to featuring from Eurobike, but we had to include it somewhere because as far as we know, a mass-produced bike with two chains has never been done before... but it's now a thing thanks to the all new Buffalo Bike utility machine.

Why two chains, then? Being a nonprofit working with World Bicycle Relief, Buffalo Bike says the novel (yet highly practical) design offers unique development and manufacturing opportunities to train up new technicians and scale up production, while to ride the two-chain transmission offers super low gears for climbing and hauling heavy loads.

Other highlights are that if a rider breaks one of the chains they can carry on using the other one until they can get mechanical assistance, and the design means there are no sensitive external components (like those on a rear derailleur) that could be bent, damaged or contaminated during regular heavy use.

Find out more at worldbicyclerelief.org

Mark Cavendish reveals the story behind his limited-edition Nike shoes

You might have seen some even-fancier-than-usual custom Nike cycling shoes on the feet of Sir Mark Cavendish in his last Tour de France appearance, and the record breaker has now revealed that the artwork is courtesy of none other than Damien Hirst.

"I have a few of [Hirst's] pieces, and it was an honour when he agreed to do my last shoes", Cav told SBS Sport.

"I'm a bit nervous they'll get scuffed."

Want some for yourself? Not going to happen, soz!

Knog launches limited edition Blinder light and bell

Earlier this month, Australian bicycle accessory brand Knog rebranded and expanded its Blinder light range with the X and E models. Now, the brand says it is "steering into drop culture with limited edition product releases", whatever that means.

The first of these limited edition releases include their popular Blinder 900 light and Oi Classic bell, described by Knog as "sexy and [sounds] like an angel playing a glockenspiel", in an anodised metallic "khaos purple" with laser-etched details.

They are available for purchase now, with the Blinder 900 light priced at $89.95 (~£70), compared to $79.95 for the regular version, and the Oi Classic bell priced at $24.95 (~£20), compared to $19.95 for the non-limited edition. Head over to Knog's website to find out more.

Factor unveils Ostro Vam road bike in limited edition colourway

Released earlier this year, Factor describes the Ostro Vam as "combining lightweight construction with exceptional aerodynamic performance", making it the preferred choice for Israel-Premier Tech riders this season.

In celebration of Factor athletes representing their countries at the upcoming Paris Olympics, Factor has launched the Ostro Vam 1900 Edition. Inspired by the Olympic rings, this edition pays homage to the Exposition Universelle of 1900, a showcase of global technological, scientific, and cultural achievements.

Completing this build, the bike is paired with Black Inc's Integrated Aero Barstem, 48|58 Wheelset and CeramicSpeed Bearings, components used by Israel-Premier Tech riders.

The Ostro Vam 1900 Edition is available in limited quantities. Pricing starts at $5,499 (~£4,200) for the frameset and from $9,199 (~£7,000) for a complete build. For more information visit Factor's website.

Tenplus releases 3-in-1 drink mix for "optimal performance, recovery and hydration"

Balinese health and wellness company Tenplus has released a "phyto-hydration" drink which uses more than ten electrolytes and vitamins found in plants.

The drink mix claims to be a 3-in-1 solution, acting as an energy drink, recovery drink and enhancing hydration, containing zero sugar, low carbs and low levels of caffeine. It's also gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

Tenplus says, "The active ingredients all have proven benefits for anti-inflammatory and neuro-protective properties, improved muscle strength and recovery plus support for cognitive function."

It's available in six different flavours: sea salt lemonade, pineapple, orange, mango, tropical citrus and mixed berry, and the brand recommends one sachet for every 60-90 minutes of physical activity. The 8.5g hydration sachets cost £17.95 for a pack of 12, which drops to £12.56 for repeat purchases. You can check out the Tenplus website for more information.

