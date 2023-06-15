Gino Mäder dies after horrific Tour de Suisse crash

Bahrain Victorious has revealed the passing of 26-year-old Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder, after he was involved in a very high-speed crash on a descent towards the end of stage five of the Tour de Suisse.

Mäder was airlifted to hospital yesterday following the crash, with his team saying on Twitter that he lost consciousness following the incident which happened on a descent towards the finish.

Mäder reportedly lay motionless in the water and had to be resuscitated after falling into a ravine, although he was said to have regained consciousness by time he was taken to hospital.

However, in an extremely unfortunate turn of events, the team has announced today morning that he couldn't survive after sustaining very serious injuries.

🙏🏻 Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person. ❤️ Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino. 🔗 https://t.co/CSx5BsWfRz pic.twitter.com/caBmfmWwyg — Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) June 16, 2023

The team said: "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of Gino Mäder. On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained. Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

"Following the high-speed incident which occurred on the final descent of Thursday’s stage, the 26 year old was resuscitated at the scene by medical staff who also performed CPR, before being airlifted to hospital.

"Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn’t make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team.

"Gino was an extraordinary athlete, an example of determination, a valued member of our team and the whole cycling community. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport has inspired us all."

Bahrain Victorious' managing Director Milan Erzen said: "We are devastated by the loss of our exceptional cyclist, Gino Mäder. His talent, dedication, and enthusiasm were an inspiration to us all. Not only was he an extremely talented cyclist, but a great person off the bike.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. Bahrain Victorious will race in his honour, keeping his memory on every road we race. We are determined to show the spirit and passion Gino displayed, and he will always remain an integral part of our team."

The crash happened on the descent of the Albula Pass towards the end of the stage to La Punt, won by Juan Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates.

Aged 26, Mäder had established himself as perhaps the leading Swiss riders of his generation.

In 2021, he won stages at the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de Suisse, and later that year topped the young riders’ classification at the Vuelta in 2021, a race in which he also finished 5th overall.

Last year, he was second overall in the Tour de Romandie week-long stage race, held in French-speaking Switzerland.

Bahrain Victorious rider Gino Mader has died following a crash on Stage 5 of the Tour of Switzerland on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/UAos6qKxp0 — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 16, 2023

Ineos Grenadiers rider Magnus Sheffield also injured in the incident, with world champion Remco Evenepoel hitting out on social media at what he saw as a dangerous finish to the stage.

In a statement posted to social media shortly after the stage finished, race organisers said: “At race kilometre 197 in the descent from the Albula Pass, two riders crashed at very high speed.

“The race doctor was on the scene of the accident within two minutes.

“Magnus Sheffield was responsive,” the statement continued. “He was transported to hospital with bruises and a concussion.

“Gino Mäder lay motionless in the water. He was immediately resuscitated and then transported to Chur hospital by air ambulance.

“The severity of his injuries has not yet been fully clarified,” they added.

In an update on his condition, Mäder’s team said that he “went off the road and fell into a ravine, where he was promptly assisted by the race doctor.

“Mäder was found unresponsive, resuscitated at the scene and then transported by helicopter to Chur Hospital.

“More news about the consequences of the accident will follow after Mäder undergo further examinations,” Bahrain Victorious said, adding that “our thoughts and prayers are with Gino.”

In an update on Sheffield’s condition, Ineos Grenadiers confirmed that the 21-year-old had sustained a concussion and would be kept in hospital under observation.

UPDATE: @magnussheffield was involved in a crash on the final descent of #TourdeSuisse2023 Stage 5. He sustained a concussion and soft tissue damage. He will be kept in hospital overnight for observation, continued care and monitoring. Thank you all for your messages 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vp49wYpMp0 — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) June 15, 2023

The crash was witnessed by riders including overall leader Mattias Skjelmose of Trek-Segafredo, and world champion Remco Evenepoel from Soudal-Quick Step, who took to Twitter after the stage to criticise organisers for what he saw as a dangerous finish.

While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent. As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain My thoughts & strength is with @ginomaeder and @MagnusSheffield! (2/2) — Remco Evenepoel (@EvenepoelRemco) June 15, 2023

"I hope all the guys that were involved in a crash are okay," he wrote.

"I hope that the final of today's stage is food for thought for both cycling organisers as well as ourselves as riders."

Saying that his "thoughts and strength" were with both riders, he added: "While a summit finish would have been perfectly possible, it wasn’t a good decision to let us finish down this dangerous descent. As riders, we should also think about the risks we take going down a mountain."