Giant sues Stages Cycling and recruits four top executives from the now-shutdown US power meter brand

After news of US-based power meter and indoor bike brand Stages Cycling apparently ceasing its operations and laying off all of its staff yesterday, it is now being reported that Taiwanese bike manufacturer Giant Bicycles is suing Stages for £11 million worth of unpaid invoices, with four former top executives from Stages also having joined Giant.

Reports about Stages’ apparent shutdown of operations was first reported by Escape Collective two days ago. Yesterday, road.cc reported that the company’s UK distributor has confirmed that it will cover future warranty claims for any UK customers.

Giant, one of the biggest cycling manufacturers in the world, also manufactures many Stages products in Taiwan. Last January, it had announced that it had agreed to acquire a share in Stages for more than $20 million. However, a few months later, it was reported that Giant ended negotiations with the Oregon-based brand.

Bicycle Retailer reports that AIPS (Advanced Intelligent Perpetual Solutions), a Giant subsidiary established in 2020 to develop and manufacture cycling technology including power meters, filed a lawsuit against Stages in Oregon on 12 February, alleging Stages had 161 unpaid invoices that had come due between June 2022 and January 2024.

The total amount of the invoice is reported to be NT$454 million, or £11.1 million, and are attributed for power meters, exercise bikes, other products and parts, and storage and shipping fees. The complaint says that Giant also has produced and is storing products that Stages ordered valued at another £5.4 million.

In the lawsuit, Giant’s complaint against Stages also names Foundation, the Portland, Oregon-based company that launched Stages, as a defendant, and indicates that Stages Cycling LLC remains a subsidiary of Foundation. Stages and Foundation CEO Jim Liggett haven't respond to Bicycle Retailer’s request for a comment.

Meanwhile, at least four high-ranking staff at Stages have also posted about moving to Giant. The list includes Pat Warner, who served as Stages’ senior vice president of product research and has now joined Giant as vice president of product R&D. Paddy Murray, former vice president of Stages’ global marketing is now Giant’s VP of global sales and marketing.

And finally, Eric Golesh, formerly product development director has joined Giant as principal engineer, while Andy Lull, product development director and senior mechanical engineer at Stages is now Giant’s principal R&D engineer.

Murray shared in a LinkedIn post: “I am really excited to announce that I have embarked on a new chapter of my career by joining the Giant Group, the world’s leader in cycling innovation and manufacturing (They’ve actually manufactured every bike that I’ve been involved with since I joined the industry)!

“In my new capacity as VP Global Sales and Marketing, I’ll be spearheading the launch of a groundbreaking indoor cycling division SPIA Inc, reuniting with some of the most brilliant product and engineering minds in the bicycle and fitness industry, Pat Warner, Eric Golesh and Andy Lull. It's truly a special opportunity, and I can’t wait to dive in and bring our innovative plans to life!

“Reflecting on the journey that led me here, I feel immense gratitude for my time at Stages. Working alongside some truly inspiring colleagues, partners, customers, and together we innovated and built something special.

“We shared unforgettable experiences and smashed our own expectations and many in the global indoor cycling and power meter worlds. The memories of our adventures across the globe bring a huge grin to my face, and I'm incredibly proud to have played a small part in shaking up this little industry we play in.”

Two days ago, Escape Collective had reported that sources close to Stages indicated that the company laid off all of its staff last week. According to the story, Stages initially stopped supplying orders to suppliers and then ceased shipping to customers. The Stages website shows most products as being unavailable, although various models are in stock at Saddleback.

Josh Lambert of Saddleback, which has handled Stages in the UK for over a decade, said: “In truth, we aren’t sure what is going on yet. Our brand manager is in contact, but we haven’t been updated with anything as yet.

“As for consumers, we will cover warranty claims, as we still have stock here. Hopefully, we will be able to update the trade and consumers shortly.”