Five cool things at Christmas: Here are the winning cycling-themed festive gifts and prize winners

We asked you to send us pics of what you got for Christmas, and you didn't disappoint. Here are the five best, who will all bag some cycling schwag in the new year...
by Jack Sexty
Wed, Dec 27, 2023 16:30
Our weekly Five Cool Things round-up usually shows off the latest and greatest products we've got in for testing here at road.cc, but this time we gave you the chance to show us your favourite Christmas gifts to be in with a shout of bagging an extra present. 

From the submissions on our Christmas Day article, on social media and via email, here is our top five. Of the things that are commercially available we've also tried to track down the same or similar products online, if you want them for yourself or are one of those annoyingly organised types who wants some Christmas gift inspiration for 2024 (some of them may be affiliate links, to be totally transparent). So, without further ado...

Lost Lanes book, Strava socks and tools haul

lost lanes strava socks and tools five cool things winner

We'll kick off with a haul of cycling gifts gratefully received by Jamm13dodger: two Lost Lanes books (Lost Lanes Central got a 10/10 review on road.cc last year), some Strava socks and a handy compact tool set. Magnitudes better than Lynx or stamps!

Campagnolo wall clock

campagnolo wall clock five cool things winner

A smart and a much more affordable Campag-branded gift than the Campagnolo Corkscrew (we're guessing anyway) we trust that the road.cc reader who goes by the name Rik Mayals underpants on our forum will have a suitable place to put this wall clock. 

Evil Cycling Lobby Hoodie

Evil cycling lobby five cool things winner

road.cc regular hawkinspeter is going public with his membership of the Evil Cycling Lobby, the powerful dark force responsible for low traffic neighbourhoods, 15-minute cities and other shadowy things. Keep up the evil work Pete!

'Bicycling through Time' by Paul and Charlie Farren 

Bicycling through time five cool things winner

Lukasz 3City got this 256-page epic charting the history of the bicycle, from pre-1900 designs right up to the present day. 

Lake CX242 road shoes

Lake CX 242 shoes five cool things winner

bluezurich was lucky enough to get these sumptuous-looking shoes, Lake's new CX242 road kicks. They're due a road.cc review, but we're guessing the proud owner of them won't be disappointed. 

All the winners have been contacted for a delivery address and sizing details, and will receive their prizes in the post in January. Thanks for your submissions everyone, and have a great new year! 

Jack Sexty

Arriving at road.cc in 2017 via 220 Triathlon Magazine, Jack dipped his toe in most jobs on the site and over at eBikeTips before being named the new editor of road.cc in 2020, much to his surprise. His cycling life began during his students days, when he cobbled together a few hundred quid off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story) and bought his first road bike - a Trek 1.1 that was quickly relegated to winter steed, before it was sadly pinched a few years later. Creatively replacing it with a Trek 1.2, Jack mostly rides this bike around local cycle paths nowadays, but when he wants to get the racer out and be competitive his preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking - the latter being another long story.  

Rik Mayals unde... | 8 hours ago
Hey that's great! I do also own a beautiful Campag corkscrew too, sadly rarely used now as most wine bottles have screw tops. But it still takes pride of place in my cabinet! Just below is also a Park Tools pizza cutter.

