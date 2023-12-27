Five cool things at Christmas: Here are the winning cycling-themed festive gifts and prize winners

Our weekly Five Cool Things round-up usually shows off the latest and greatest products we've got in for testing here at road.cc, but this time we gave you the chance to show us your favourite Christmas gifts to be in with a shout of bagging an extra present.

From the submissions on our Christmas Day article, on social media and via email, here is our top five. Of the things that are commercially available we've also tried to track down the same or similar products online, if you want them for yourself or are one of those annoyingly organised types who wants some Christmas gift inspiration for 2024 (some of them may be affiliate links, to be totally transparent). So, without further ado...

Lost Lanes book, Strava socks and tools haul

We'll kick off with a haul of cycling gifts gratefully received by Jamm13dodger: two Lost Lanes books (Lost Lanes Central got a 10/10 review on road.cc last year), some Strava socks and a handy compact tool set. Magnitudes better than Lynx or stamps!

Campagnolo wall clock

A smart and a much more affordable Campag-branded gift than the Campagnolo Corkscrew (we're guessing anyway) we trust that the road.cc reader who goes by the name Rik Mayals underpants on our forum will have a suitable place to put this wall clock.

Evil Cycling Lobby Hoodie

road.cc regular hawkinspeter is going public with his membership of the Evil Cycling Lobby, the powerful dark force responsible for low traffic neighbourhoods, 15-minute cities and other shadowy things. Keep up the evil work Pete!

'Bicycling through Time' by Paul and Charlie Farren

Lukasz 3City got this 256-page epic charting the history of the bicycle, from pre-1900 designs right up to the present day.

Lake CX242 road shoes

bluezurich was lucky enough to get these sumptuous-looking shoes, Lake's new CX242 road kicks. They're due a road.cc review, but we're guessing the proud owner of them won't be disappointed.

All the winners have been contacted for a delivery address and sizing details, and will receive their prizes in the post in January. Thanks for your submissions everyone, and have a great new year!