Five Cool Things at Christmas 2023: Show us your cycling-related gifts for the chance to win some cycling schwag!

It's Christmas, and back for 2023 is our festive edition of Five Cool Things. Instead of us telling you/bragging about what we've got in for review, this time it's your chance to tell us what quality cycling-related gifts you got for Christmas. Comment below to show us, email us at info [at] road.cc or comment under the social media posts before midnight on Boxing Day, and our top five will win a prize.

Funny gifts will be counted, but we draw the line at this

The judging criteria is loose and at our discretion as usual, and when we say quality, amusing gifts count too (just perhaps steer clear of submitting anything that appeared on our what not to get cyclists for Christmas list).

Winning entries from previous years include tasteful cycling art prints, vintage-style frame pumps and everyone's favourite Christmas present, road.cc socks. Try to tell us a bit of backstory behind your gift if there is one to increase your chances of being among the winners.

As mentioned already, you can send us your submissions in a number of ways: in the comments section underneath this article, via our Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages or by emailing info [at] road.cc. We’ll be judging over Christmas and Boxing Day (deadline for entries is 11:59pm on December 26th), and the article will appear on the 27th. If you’re a winner you will receive a message of congratulations and a request for a delivery address, and we’ll post the prizes in January when our NYE hangovers have settled. That prize may be road.cc socks, but with stock running low it may be another useful thing (it'll be useful, promise).

Best of luck folks!