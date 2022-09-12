Cyclist suffers serious head injuries after crash with e-bike rider in Glasgow

A cyclist has sustained serious head injuries following a crash in Glasgow last Thursday involving an e-bike rider whom police have urged to get in touch so they can establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

Police Scotland say that the incident happened on a shared use path on Langcroft Road in Govan at around 5.50pm last Thursday, 8 September, 2022.

The victim, a man aged 55, was taken by ambulance to the nearby Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

According to officers, the e-bike rider spoke to the ambulance crew who stopped as they passed the scene, and subsequently rode off and may not be aware of the extent of the other cyclist’s injuries.

Inspector Andrew Thomson from Glasgow’s Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has sustained serious head injuries as a result of this collision, so it is important we establish exactly how the crash occurred.

“Both cyclists stopped, however, the rider of the e-bike left a short time later and may well be unaware of the injuries sustained by the other cyclist.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or assisted either rider to come forward to speak with police.

“I particularly keen to speak the person who stopped and moved the injured riders pedal cycle to a place of safety.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2668 of Thursday, September 8, 2022,” police added.