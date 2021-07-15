Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by van driver during time trial on A11

A ​cyclist has been seriously injured after being hit by a van driver as she took part in a time trial on the A11 in Norfolk on Sunday.

The crash happened at around 0905 hours last Sunday on the northbound carriageway of the road, between Snetterton and Shropham.

Norfolk Constabulary are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

They asked for witnesses to come forward “after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a collision on the A11 at Snetterton on Sunday (11 July 2021).

“It happened at about 9.05am as the cyclist, a woman in her 40s, took part in a time trial event and was travelling northbound on the A11 from the Snetterton interchange.

“A white Mercedes Sprinter van, travelling in the same direction, collided with the cycle causing the rider to fall and suffer serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“The road was closed while emergency services attended and reopened at about 11.15am.

“Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or was travelling in the area and has relevant dash cam footage.

“Anyone with information should contact PC Paul Williams at the Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101,” they added.