Renewed appeal over time trialist killed in dual carriageway collision

Norfolk Police has made a renewed appeal for information and witnesses in relation to the dual carrigeway collision which saw a time trial participant killed on the A11 in the county last year.

Cheryl Tye, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to the A-road near Roundham at around 9.40am on Sunday 26 June following reports of the rider being struck from behind by the driver of a Citroën Dispatch van.

The former council manager had been competing in the CC Breckland-organised East District 50-mile time trial championship between Croxton and Eccles, and the incident led to National Highways warning of "significant dangers" in racing time trials on major roads, plus the subsequent suspension of dual carriageway time trials a month later.

> Dual carriageway time trials suspended after cyclist killed on A11

In September, an inquest was opened into the death, with reviews in March and August of this year, Norfolk Police marking the one-year anniversary of the collision by once again appealing for anyone who may not have come forward last year to do so now.

Witnesses and people who saw the van driver beforehand are asked to contact the Norfolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing SCIU [at] norfolk.police.uk or calling 101 and quoting incident number 119 of June 26, 2022.

Mrs Tye's husband Chris, who was also taking part in the event, said his wife "touched everyone she came across in a positive way and will be sorely missed".

"She was my soulmate, a beautiful spirit and I loved the time I had with her," he wrote on social media at the time.

The A11 dual carriageway in Norfolk, while a popular time trialling venue for local clubs, has witnessed a number of collisions involving racers and drivers. A year before this fatal collision, in 2021, a female cyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a van driver from behind during a time trial on the section of the A11 between Snetterton and Shropham.

In 2010, Will Dorset was airlifted to hospital with a suspected broken vertebrae following a collision 175 miles into his 12 hour time trial on the road.

In the weeks after the collision which claimed Mrs Tye's life National Highways — the body responsible for England's motorways and some A-roads — warned of "significant dangers" in hosting time trials on busy A-roads.

"For a number of years, we have warned the groups about the significant dangers in running time trials on major A-roads. But from a legal perspective there is nothing we can do to stop them," the spokesperson said.

Norfolk Police added that the CC Breckland event had complied with requirements, including: 28 days notice, description of the course, number of competitors and names of officials.

National Highways said it will continue to issue advice to ensure guidelines surrounding insurance, race marshals and signage are followed, and twice yearly meetings with cycling groups, the police and the road network body will continue in the area.

A month later, however, the East District branch of Cycling Time Trials, the national governing body for time trials in England and Wales, suspended races on dual carriageways following the death.

The branch's secretary also noted that the group has complied with all of the legal requirements associated with running time trials.

"Everything is very rigidly controlled," Johnson said. "Police are informed so they know where and when events are taking place, they are only held during hours of light traffic and signs are put out, especially at junctions where traffic comes on to the A11.

"All cyclists also now have to use front and rear lights, which you see from half a mile away, so there is really no excuse for any accidents at all."