Driver arrested on suspicion of assault after Audi 'mounts kerb' and collides with cyclist

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and dangerous driving after a cyclist was injured when the driver of a car 'mounted the kerb'.

The rider, a 33-year-old male, fell from his bike and injured his hand after the motorist drove their grey Audi S5 onto the pavement.

The incident, which happened between 8.45pm and 9.05pm last Wednesday, took place on Paterson Road in Aylesbury.

It is believed that both the cyclist and Audi had previously been in Taylor Road, and then Verney Walk before arriving in Paterson Road.

Bucks Free Press report that the cyclist suffered a small cut to his hand as a result but did not require hospital treatment

A 29-year-old woman from Bicester has been arrested on suspicion of assault and dangerous driving. She has since been released on bail.

It was not clear from the police report whether the assault charge related to the driving of the vehicle.

Investigating officer, PC Holly Andrews, of Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, or anyone that may have information regarding it.

“The cyclist fell from his bike after the car reportedly mounted the kerb.

"Fortunately, he did not sustain injuries that required hospital treatment.

“We are aware that the victim went into a Sun Ray store on Paterson Road after the incident, and we also believe that there were two witnesses that saw what happened on the same road.

“I would appeal for these people to come forward if they can help."