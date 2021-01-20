Support road.cc

Drawing pins strewn on West Sussex emergency bike lane that is currently being ripped up by council

Police say that one person on Upper Shoreham Road “narrowly escaped serious injury”
by Simon_MacMichael
Wed, Jan 20, 2021 14:16
Police in West Sussex have said that a person using an emergency cycle lane in Shoreham-by-Sea “narrowly escaped injury” due to drawing pins being strewn across it.

In a post on Twitter, Adur & Worthing Police urged anyone with information to get in touch with them.

The lane was installed last September using emergency active travel funding from the Department for Transport (DfT), with levels of cycling there rising three-fold.

However, in November, West Sussex County Council announced that it would be removing the lane, along with others installed across the county to encourage active travel during the coronavirus crisis.

The council’s cabinet member for highways, Councillor Roger Elkins, voted on two occasions during November to remove the lane even before it was completed or the route had been finished – overriding a council scrutiny committee that had called for it to remain in place.

As we reported earlier this month, a Freedom of Information request subsequently discovered that the councillor, despite his role overseeing the county’s highways, had never officially visited the cycle lane to see it for himself.

> “Appalling”: Councillor who made decision to remove popular pop-up cycle lane had never officially seen it for himself

Adam Bronkhorst, of campaign group Shoreham-by-cycle, which made the Freedom of Information request, said: "For the people in Shoreham-by-Sea who have really made the most of safer cycling on Upper Shoreham Road – particularly children, parents and people new to cycling – the fact that Cllr Elkins made the decision (twice) to remove the pop-up cycle lanes without even coming to see the project is particularly appalling."

Work to remove the lane is currently taking place and is expected to last two to three weeks, although the charity Cycling UK is seeking a judicial review of the council’s decision.

West Sussex
Old Shoreham Road
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

