Dangerous bus driver banned from driving for a year after hitting 13-year-old cyclist "into the road" before fleeing the scene

A Merseyside bus driver has been sentenced after admitting dangerous driving and failure to stop, the charges in relation to a collision at a junction which saw a teenage cyclist fortunate to avoid injury when the professional driver hit the cyclist's rear wheel with his double-decker bus and "the bike was pushed into the road".

William Brennan, the driver of the vehicle, did not stop at the scene of the collision but was tracked down by police and later admitted dangerous driving, Warrington Worldwide reported from Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

On Monday, the 75-year-old was sentenced to a 12-month community order which will see him undertake 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days. He has also been banned from driving for a year and was ordered to pay costs of £199.

> Dangerous driver who killed cyclist in "horrific incident" jailed for four years

Brennan's defence claimed the incident was "a really momentary lapse of reason" and pointed out that he is still employed full-time by MD Bus and Coach Ltd. — whose owner was also in court to support and offer positive testimonial.

The collision occurred at the the junction of Acorn Street and Wargrave Road, in Newton-le-Willows, Brennan approaching the junction at 3.30pm on April 18.

Prosecuting, Vincent Yip, said Brennan had made contact with the 13-year-old victim's rear wheel "and the bike was pushed into the road".

> Teenage cyclist killed in collision with bus driver after parked cars blocked cycle lane – but coroner blames 16-year-old for cycling on pavement, not wearing a helmet or bright clothing, and being "distracted" by earphones

"Fortunately he was not injured," he added. "The vehicles came to a stop and the cyclist was able to get to safety. The matter was reported to the police and they carried out investigations and eventually found out it was Mr Brennan. He was interviewed on September 17."

Brennan's defence previously argued the charge of dangerous driving should be downgraded to the lesser charge of careless driving, a claim that was rejected and the driver later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop and failing to report the incident.

"He is an industrious man, even when he retired he gained his bus licence and worked for the company for ten years," Brennan's defence told the court. The driver's disqualification has been backdated to November 4, when his interim disqualification began during the court process, meaning he has 11 more months to serve before he can take an extended re-test if he wishes to drive again.