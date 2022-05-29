Edinburgh cyclist seriously injured after being struck by van driver

Police are appealing for witnesses in a hit-and-run incident that left a 39-year-old woman seriously injured after being struck by a van driver in Edinburgh.

The woman was cycling on Old Dalkeith Road when she was hit by a vehicle at its junction with Walter Scott Road at around 11.35am on Saturday, 28th May 2022.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene; the vehicle is believed to be a small white van or similar.

Emergency services attended the cyclist and she was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses in order to trace the van and its driver.

Constable Gary Barkham from Edinburgh Road Policing, said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash, or anyone with information on the vehicle involved, to please get in touch. Any information could prove useful to our investigation.”

You can contact the police by calling 101, quoting incident 1468 of 28 May. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.