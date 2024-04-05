“If this was a road it would have been fixed months ago”: Cycling tunnel closed – again – due to flooding and blocked drain

Cyclists have criticised the apparent lack of attention afforded by local authorities to active travel infrastructure, after a tunnel that forms part of the National Cycle Network and which provides a key commuter route for local cyclists has closed once again due to flooding – just over a week after reopening briefly for the first time in three months.

Opened in 2013, the Devonshire Tunnel is part of Bath’s Two Tunnels route, a shared-use path frequented by commuters and leisure cyclists seeking to avoid the city’s hills.

However, heavy rainfall in the area over the Christmas period, which overwhelmed a nearby damage drain currently awaiting repair, led to the tunnel being severely flooded and almost impassable by bike, with cyclists noting the presence of “large objects invisible below the water”.

After cyclists first lodged complaints about the flooding in late December, active travel charity Sustrans (which manages the greenway) and Bath and North East Somerset Council eventually moved to close the tunnel on 4 January, forcing cyclists using the greenway to take a diversion featuring the much less accessible footpath in Lyncombe Vale.

With Sustrans frequently monitoring water levels since its closure at the start of the year, the tunnel was eventually reopened at the end of March, though cyclists were advised to “take care” while riding on the path, due to water still being present at its entrance.

(Credit: Darren Stevens)

“The water level continues to be monitored and it may be necessary to close the tunnel again pending longer-term remedial works by Bath and North East Somerset Council,” Sustrans said at the time.

However, earlier this week, following an on-site inspection from Sustrans, the Devonshire Tunnel was once again closed due to the raised water level at its northern portal and the subsequent threat to cyclists’ safety.

This afternoon, a Sustrans spokesperson told road.cc that the issue has been hampered by continuous rainfall in the city at the moment, and that the charity is currently working with the council to evaluate potential drainage solutions and excavation works to determine the scope of the required repairs.

The spokesperson noted that both bodies at present do not have a timetable for the tunnel’s permanent reopening.

“Going to be a big job and will need a few weeks of dry weather before it can even begin,” one Bath-based cyclist noted on social media after the decision to close the tunnel again was announced.

The tunnel’s lengthy closure – and the lack of certainty surrounding its reopening – has been criticised by local cyclists, who have pointed out the apparent disparity when it comes to local authorities addressing infrastructure issues for cyclists and motorists.

When visiting the site this morning, a regular tunnel user told road.cc, “if this was a road it would have been fixed months ago”.

Meanwhile, another cyclist, noting the falling water levels at the entrance, despite the tunnel’s continued closure, said that “you encounter bigger puddles than this on the lanes around Bath, and many of us who use this tunnel have to ride through them when it’s closed”.

The council’s belated response to the flooded route in January similarly provoked criticism from cyclists who use the tunnel, with many noting the local authority’s otherwise progressive approach to climate and active travel issues, including the implementation of an ultra-low emissions zone and emissions-based car parking fees.

“I can’t help but feel that the response would have been much swifter if it had been a road,” Andy Kelly said at the time.

“Crazy that active travel arteries aren’t treated with the importance they deserve. Can you imagine an A road going for days without any authority doing anything about a major flood?”

Bath and North East Somerset Council has been approached by road.cc for comment.