Video - a Zwift setup for every budget

Warmer weather may be coming, but there's still going to be a lot of days between now and the summer when you look out of the window and decide that riding inside might be a better option. and Zwift is one of the best ways to do that, with thousands of people riding, training and racing online.

> Get started online with Zwift

But what do you need to get started? Well, a bike and an indoor trainer is a good start. And you can get into Zwift without paying a king's ransom. Or you can splash the cash if you've got it: it's up to you. With that in mind we've put together a range of setups, from the very minimum you need right up to the money-no-object pain cave. Check them out!

Inspired to get riding but don't have the gear?

Don't worry, we've got you covered. Over on our sister site Dealclincher we've put together a kit list for all of the setups featured in the video, with the best prices we could find!

> See the deals on Dealclincher

This article includes paid promotion on behalf of Zwift