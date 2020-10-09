Support road.cc

Live blog

Online queue for Rapha + Palace EF Pro Cycling kit; Paris Roubaix cancelled; Free storage space; Visconti keeps his toes; Vaughters' soup dilemma; Giro latest + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (mostly) and other members of the team (occasionally, hopefully)...
UPDATED Fri, Oct 09, 2020 10:49
EF Pro Cycling Rapha + Palace (picture credit S J Hockett @dragcoefficient) (5).jpg
10:44
Roubaix reaction
10:37
There's an online queue for the Rapha website
Rapha queue.PNG

 

It's because that Palace EF Pro Cycling kit has gone on sale today.

Priority access is being given to people who joined Rapha Cycling Club on or before last Sunday, or who have renewed a lapsed membership since then.

09:48
Full story up on this now.
09:07
Paris-Roubaix cancelled

More to follow.

08:46
Free parking
08:42
Today's stage of the Giro d'Italia
Stage 7

Short and completely unremarkable on the face of it... but there is talk of crosswinds...

08:40
08:32
Vaughters asking the big questions
08:30
Gianni Visconti's toe retention

We'd say he still has a full complement, but without knowing his medical history we can't state with absolute certainty he started the stage with 10.

