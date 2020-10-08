Near Miss of the Day 479: Midnight commute close pass (video includes swearing)

The evenings drawing in inevitably means that we'll start seeing more submissions to our Near Miss of the Day series that take place in the hours of darkness ... but while many of us have been able to enjoy riding in the extended daylight hours in recent months, shift workers commuting to and from their jobs will often be doing so at night.

The roads may be quieter at night, but there's still no shortage of dangerous drivers around, as road.cc reader Stuart experienced in this clip he sent to us as he rode home from work at around midnight one evening in August near Long Eaton in Nottinghamshire.

"I had three rear lights on," he told us ... but despite that, the driver of the van on the B6540 Tamworth Road, close to the A50 junction and the new Aldi distribution centre, overtook him very closely then immediately pulled in.

Stuart couldn't report the incident to the police either, telling us: "The reflection blocked the camera seeing the registration plate."

