Car tech preventing speeding to be mandatory in the EU from 2022; Giro latest + more

Mandatory safety features will be introduced in cars to combat speeding in the EU from 2022. The only question is what form they will take.

The BBC reports that the EU is proposing kit that will render the accelerator pedal temporarily unresponsive when the speed limit is reached.

Car makers want a bleeping light on the dashboard.

Oliver Carsten from Leeds University trialled the “Intelligent Speed Assistant” accelerator pedal and said: “It gave us a massive improvement in speed compliance with UK drivers, especially on urban roads.

“We fear that replacing it with a beeping system will just annoy drivers, so they will mute it as soon as they step into the vehicle.”

The issue is being debated today. Whether the system they go for will apply in the UK depends on trade deals and whatnot.