Car tech preventing speeding to be mandatory in the EU from 2022; Giro latest + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
UPDATED Thu, Oct 08, 2020 09:27
Speed camera sign (CC licensed by DPP Law via Flickr)
09:06
Met Police speed enforcement (via TfL)
Car tech preventing speeding to be mandatory in the EU from 2022

Mandatory safety features will be introduced in cars to combat speeding in the EU from 2022. The only question is what form they will take.

The BBC reports that the EU is proposing kit that will render the accelerator pedal temporarily unresponsive when the speed limit is reached.

Car makers want a bleeping light on the dashboard.

Oliver Carsten from Leeds University trialled the “Intelligent Speed Assistant” accelerator pedal and said: “It gave us a massive improvement in speed compliance with UK drivers, especially on urban roads.

“We fear that replacing it with a beeping system will just annoy drivers, so they will mute it as soon as they step into the vehicle.”

The issue is being debated today. Whether the system they go for will apply in the UK depends on trade deals and whatnot.

08:27
Luca Wackermann (via Vini Zabu-KTM on Twitter)
Luca Wackerman suffered a broken back and nose thanks to the Giro helicopter

Luca Wackermann sustained injuries including a broken back when he crashed at the end of Stage 4 after barriers were blown across the road, apparently due to the downdraft from a helicopter taking aerial shots of the sprint.

Full story here.

 

08:26
Near Miss of Yesterday
08:18
Dr Richard Freeman (picture credit Team Sky)
Latest from the Dr Richard Freeman medical tribunal

Here's the latest from the medical tribunal of Former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor, Richard Freeman.

Freeman says he destroyed Testogel patches that he ordered to be delivered to the National Cycling Centre in 2011 the same day they were delivered - but hasn't managed to explain why he did so.

He also admitted not being fully familiar with World Anti-doping Code.

Full story here.

 

08:13
Today's stage of the Giro d'Italia

Described as "wavy and demanding" in early parts before "a few mild climbs and descents in the closing part lead to punchier bits in the stage finale."

Stage 6

Race situation: Joao Almeida (Deceuninck - Quick Step) leads Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) by 43 seconds with Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) a further five seconds back. There are currently 14 riders within two minutes.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the points classification, ahead of Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

