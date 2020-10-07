CCC-Liv out of Brabantse Pijl with COVID-19 case; Feature film about Phil Liggett coming soon; What to look for in today's Grio stage; Update on yesterday's Giro crash caused by a Helicopter;

The veteran commentator has certainly seen a lot of great racing, called some of the sports most dramatic wins and given us some of cycling's most memorable commentary.

Who can forget Liggett's reaction to Stephen Roach appearing unexpectedly from a sea of race vehicles atop La Plagne in 1987? Liggett has also had some more controversial moments, especially his praise and defence of Lance Armstrong but the film looks at more than just Liggett's commentary, exploring how an amateur racer became one of cycling's greatest commentators.

“The film explores in detail, the life story of a very complex individual,” says co-creator Eleanor Sharpe.

“Apart from the fame and adulation of his many followers, this is a humble, dedicated man, passionate about so many issues. He is a great raconteur, with a dry wit. Phil gives of his time unstintingly and his interests range far more widely than the cycling enthusiast might know.”

Liggett says that he feels "incredibly lucky and grateful, that I turned my hobby into a way of life. It wasn’t until we started scanning the archives that I was really aware of how full my life has been and how privileged I have been to be a part of this wonderful sport and pastime of cycling. I knew that both Nick and Eleanor could be trusted to handle my story and share it with the world.”

The film has its world premiere at the 2020 Adelaide Film Festival with the major release set for February 2021.