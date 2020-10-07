Near Miss of the Day 478: Cheddar Gorge punishment pass

A decent overtake followed by a punishment pass features in today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series, filmed by road.cc reader Matt in August as he rode up Cheddar Gorge in Somerset.

“There were a couple of cyclists ahead of me (including one wearing a road.cc top!). Obviously, progress up the Gorge can be slow, but the car behind me was courteous and patient, whereas the car behind him was not.

(Being based in Somerset ourselves, we asked around the office – well, the virtual office these days – but haven’t been able to work out whether it was indeed a member of the road.cc team in that jersey, with one saying, “That road attracts the whole range of idiot driver.”)

“Another cyclist overtook the queue of cars, which obviously enraged the second car driver. The first driver gave a nice overtake (thank you, whoever you are!) but the second swerved towards me as he was overtaking. What's not shown is that he did the same thing to the cyclists ahead of me.”

“It was a scary experience at the time,” he added. “I submitted the footage to Avon and Somerset Police and got the standard response.”

