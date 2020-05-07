Video: PCSO has his bike taken; Paris's 'coronapistes'; Jeremy Vine pays tribute to Kraftwerk founder + more

Florian Schneider, co-founder of Kraftwerk, has died at the age of 73.

Kraftwerk’s love for cycling is not hard to identify. Their 2003 album is called Tour de France Soundtracks and was recorded for the 100th anniversary of the race.

Schneider and co-founder Ralph Hütter took to cycling in the 1970s and would ask to be let off the tour bus 100-miles early so they could finish the journey by bike.

Then there are the circumstances of Schneider left the group in 2008.

Jeremy Vine has just discovered one of the longstanding fan rumours.