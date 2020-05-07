Video: PCSO has his bike taken; Paris's 'coronapistes'; Jeremy Vine pays tribute to Kraftwerk founder + more

A police community support officer had his bike taken while trying to remind a group of young men about social distancing rules.
The BBC reports that the PCSO approached the men at around 7.55pm on Monday because they were playing cricket in the Godolphin Playing Fields in Slough.
The men didn’t seem to take the warning in the least bit seriously and at one point the PCSO’s bike was taken.
The officer called for backup and got his bike back when the group fled the scene.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Officers went back to the playing fields on Tuesday and found a group of men playing cricket.
“They attempted to run off but they were detained and issued with fixed penalty notices,” said Supt Gavin Wong.
Wong said: "We are fully committed to supporting the fight against the coronavirus in order to save lives, and we need to remember that officers on the front line put themselves at risk in order to do that.
"I know the local community will be embarrassed by the actions of a small number of people, because the vast majority of people understand what is required and have complied with the rules around coronavirus. I am grateful that the PCSO was not injured and he is being supported by the force. He showed professionalism during the incident."
