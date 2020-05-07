Back to news
news
Live blog

Video: PCSO has his bike taken; Paris's 'coronapistes'; Jeremy Vine pays tribute to Kraftwerk founder + more

Today's live blog with Alex Bowden (daytime) and Simon MacMichael (evening)...
Thu, May 07, 2020 09:33
2
09:24
Paris's 'coronapistes' are every bit as good as normal bike lanes

Which is to say they're great when they're properly policed and motorists respect them.

08:58
Jeremy Vine pays tribute to Kraftwerk founder Florian Schneider

Florian Schneider, co-founder of Kraftwerk, has died at the age of 73.

Kraftwerk’s love for cycling is not hard to identify. Their 2003 album is called Tour de France Soundtracks and was recorded for the 100th anniversary of the race.

Schneider and co-founder Ralph Hütter took to cycling in the 1970s and would ask to be let off the tour bus 100-miles early so they could finish the journey by bike.

Then there are the circumstances of Schneider left the group in 2008.

Jeremy Vine has just discovered one of the longstanding fan rumours.

08:33
Video: PCSO telling group of lads to stay at home has his bike taken

A police community support officer had his bike taken while trying to remind a group of young men about social distancing rules.

The BBC reports that the PCSO approached the men at around 7.55pm on Monday because they were playing cricket in the Godolphin Playing Fields in Slough.

The men didn’t seem to take the warning in the least bit seriously and at one point the PCSO’s bike was taken.

The officer called for backup and got his bike back when the group fled the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Officers went back to the playing fields on Tuesday and found a group of men playing cricket.

“They attempted to run off but they were detained and issued with fixed penalty notices,” said Supt Gavin Wong.

Wong said: "We are fully committed to supporting the fight against the coronavirus in order to save lives, and we need to remember that officers on the front line put themselves at risk in order to do that.

"I know the local community will be embarrassed by the actions of a small number of people, because the vast majority of people understand what is required and have complied with the rules around coronavirus. I am grateful that the PCSO was not injured and he is being supported by the force. He showed professionalism during the incident."

Alex Bowden

Alex has written for more cricket publications than the rest of the road.cc team combined. Despite the apparent evidence of this picture, he doesn't especially like cake.

Latest Comments