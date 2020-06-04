NHS worker makes DIY cycling top to highlight to drivers that he's on duty after receiving abuse and aggression

An NHS worker in south east London has made himself a DIY cycling top to highlight who he works for after being subjected to abuse and aggression from motorists.

Max deSancha is a podiatrist who works with diabetic patients in hospital as well as undertaking home visits two days a week to those too sick to attend hospital.

He told road.cc that in “the past two weeks, I’ve noticed a lot more aggressive driving including objects thrown from moving cars and numerous incidents of being buzzed, while trying to visit patients or get to hospital.”

His experience ties in with our own observation that there has been a rise during lockdown in instances of aggression against cyclists, and particular over the last couple of weeks.

So, “as a last ditch effort to get motorists to treat me like a human being,” Max got out the felt-tips to draw a large NHS logo on the back of a white t-shirt, plus the words, “staff on duty please drive safe.”

Max also posted the picture to the Critical Mass London page on Facebook, where he wrote: “Even during the day when I'm doing home visits lugging around medical equipment on my bike.

“I've appreciated the way people have rushed to show their support to NHS staff, but notice when I’m on a bike there is much less goodwill.

“In an effort to remind drivers cyclists are human beings, and hopefully extend that goodwill to people on two wheels - I've made this cycling jersey from an old shirt.

“Unfortunately, many of my colleagues new to cycling have also experienced similar aggression on the roads,” he said, adding, “I would really like to make them versions of this top.

“I was wondering if anyone knows any fabric printing services who might be able to help out in printing this to a more cycle friendly top?”

We’d say there’s definitely space for an enterprising manufacturer to make an NHS cycling jersey or hi-viz gilet and sell it to NHS staff at cost price.

Perhaps they could also make one that says something like “NHS – don’t waste resources by making me a patient,” or something similar?