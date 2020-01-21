A cyclist who claimed he was robbed by two men on a riverside path in the Scottish town of Ayr was lying about the incident, police have said.

A witness appeal was issued following the alleged on the River Ayr Walk attack last Friday, but officers say they are now satisfied the 39-year-old man, who claimed to have had cash and personal effects stolen, had made the details up, reports the Daily Record.

Yesterday, Ayr police commander Chief Inspector Brian Anderson said that after “thorough investigations” officers concluded that no crime had been committed.

“No further police action is required. We would like to thank the public for their co-operation during the investigation,” he added.

While police reportedly do not plan to charge the cyclist with wasting their time, the newspaper quoted a source as saying: "It appears to be the case there was some sort of incident. But we don't think it was a genuine case."