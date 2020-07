Invisible bike stand that fits in your back pocket; The longest bike in the world; Giro organisers not doing things by halves; Dame Sarah Storey's drive-by shouting + more

What what whaaat?

It means you can take shots like this…

Peter Bodola told us that it’s basically an acrylic triangle that fits below the pedal axle with a wavy bottom to avoid slippage.

He says the stand and packaging are both made out of recycled materials, because he wanted to keep the project green, no matter how small.

He makes them himself.

You’ll get a better idea how they work in these shots.

There’s a Facebook page as well as the Instagram.