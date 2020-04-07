Shimano RX8 SPD Shoes

Following on from the release of its GRX groupset, Shimano has continued down the gravel route with these new RX8 SPD shoes. A stiff, lightweight yet rugged shoe perfect for performance riding away from the road, or on it for that matter – especially for those who like to be able to walk off the bike. They are a fair old chunk of cash though.

Now I know plenty of you will be thinking that this is a marketing department's dream, but what Shimano has created with the RX8 is a shoe that really benefits your riding on the gravel, especially if your aims are at the racier end of the scale.

Unlike heavier mountain bike/trail shoes that many of us use, the RX8 is based on Shimano's top end road race shoes, and that is exactly what they feel like when you put them on.

They are light, too, at just 618g for this pair of size 45s.

The synthetic leather used for the upper feels supple and the wraparound design, instead of a traditional opening in the centre filled by a tongue, does away with any pressure points when fastened using the Boa dial and Velcro strap.

The heel cup is a snug fit, which stops the rear of your foot lifting when pedalling hard on the upstroke, giving a feeling of efficiency while maintaining comfort.

Continuing the theme is a full carbon fibre sole, which is rated at 10 on Shimano's 12-level stiffness score. It's irrelevant as a comparison across brands as they all have their own criteria, but comparing these to the Shimano S-Phyre RC9 road shoes that score 12, the RX8s have just a little bit more give which is a benefit when it comes to the beating your feet take from a rough surface.

They are still stiff, though, and if you are really out on a mission racing around the trails and hammering up steep climbs, you aren't going to be disappointed.

I found the shape of the sole to be very supportive with just the right amount of height under the arch of my foot, although that can be controlled by swapping the 'mid' insert for the included 'high' option should you need it.

Bonded to the carbon sole are two treaded sections to help you walk on rough terrain. It's not as deep as that found on Shimano's XC shoes, so it's not fantastic in the mud, but for hardpacked surfaces it works absolutely fine.

The cleat is well recessed as well, keeping it out of harm's way, and to prevent the toe and heel upper scuffing they are covered by rubber bumpers.

The only downside to having a carbon sole on a gravel shoe is that as soon as you start walking on the stones it gets scratched quickly, which is annoying if you want to keep your 200-quid shoes looking spick and span.

The upper is tough and resistant to rubbing and scratches. I'm a big fan of the silver camo colour too, although if they are a little bling for you there is also a black camo option. There's a women's version too, in navy blue camo only.

A lot of road riders also like to use shoes with a recessed cleat so it's easier to walk around when not on the bike. If that's you and you're after a performance race shoe, the RX8s could be ideal.

Value

Priced at £219.99, the RX8s aren't exactly cheap, but gravel shoes from other top brands are a similar price or higher.

They're cheaper than the Giro Empire VR90 MTB shoes at £249.99. I've owned a pair of these for the last couple of years and they're very good, but the RX8s are lighter and I find they give a more secure and closer fit thanks to the wraparound upper and the Boa system over laces.

Rapha's Explore shoes cost the same but for a penny, £220. The Raphas have a rubber sole with a carbon plate rather than the full carbon fibre of the Shimano, and are a fair bit heavier at around 780g.

Bont has a performance gravel shoe in its line-up, the Vaypor G, which Dave was impressed with when he tested them last year. They have a mouldable carbon sole, which adds to the comfort, but are a massive £359.99.

If £220's too steep, the Fizik X5 Terra SPDs, though not technically a gravel shoe, are a less extreme mountain bike shoe with similar looks to Fizik's road range and a lightly treaded composite carbon fibre sole, all for £150. Liam said the sole was very stiff without being harsh.

Conclusion

Overall, I'm a big fan of the RX8s. I love the fit, and the shape throughout the sole and upper is spot on. Their lack of weight is also really noticeable over many mountain bike shoes. If you take your gravel riding seriously, these are an excellent option.

Verdict

Comfortable, light and stiff like a road race shoe but with the ruggedness and durability for dealing with gravel trails

