“It feels like twenty trucks have run over it”: Remco Evenepoel reveals “difficult to accept” shoulder injury after ‘dooring’ crash, as “his condition is getting worse while everyone else is improving”; Pidcock in Q36.5 colours + more on the live blog

Equipped with the fearsome trio of gloves, socks and a winter hat, Adwitiya is ready to face an equally fearsome chill this Friday and bring all the latest cycling news, reaction and heartwarming (or hopefully, just warming) videos
Fri, Jan 10, 2025 10:33
6
13:25
Grauniad gonna Grauniad… Newspaper gets both rider and race wrong in reporting Word Photography Awards’ cycling picture of the year

Just how? Not a typo, not a formatting error, not even just one mistake — no, The Guardian got both the rider and the race wrong when reporting about the World Sports Photography Awards 2025 winners.

> Butchers having a butchers at Wout van Aert is the World Sports Photography Awards cycling pic of the year

The fantastic shot of Wout Van Aert being cheered on by the staff from the Gaston Van De Walle butchers shop in Kluisbergen at the E3 Saxo Classic last year, clicked by Gaëtan Flamme, which was awarded the Gold Award in Cycling category was captioned by the Guardian as: “Tim Van Dijke raced past a Butchers [sic] shop in Kluisbergen during the Tour of Flanders.”

The errors have been corrected on the website now, but a keen-eyed reader was quick enough to screenshot it and share it on social media.

12:04
“It feels like twenty trucks have run over it”: Remco Evenepoel reveals “difficult to accept” injury after ‘dooring’ crash, as “his condition is getting worse and worse while everyone else is improving”

No one was expecting Remco Evenepoel, after achieving an unprecedented feat in men’s cycling by winning gold medals in the road race and the time trial at the Paris Olympics, would become an exemplar of the precarious nature of a pro cyclist’s career where events completely outside your control have a devastating impact on your performance, but that’s how the tragic situation has played out after the dooring crash in Belgium with a bpost van which resulted in fractures to his ribs, right shoulder blade and right hand.

His pre-season training has been completely derailed, and some of the races Evenepoel would have liked to ride this year are now off the table. But if his recovery goes well — which at the moment seems like it is — Evenepoel aims to be back in action for the Ardennes classics.

Remco Evenepoel calls for drivers to use Dutch Reach after suffering multiple fractures in dooring incident on training ride

Remco Evenepoel calls for drivers to use Dutch Reach after suffering multiple fractures in dooring incident on training ride

“The Ardennes classics are difficult to return to. But I know those races well, so that’s a plus and positive,” he told Wielerflits. “I’m going to start a little earlier, in the Brabantse Pijl. Also for the motivation, because that’s a race close to home.

“After that, the Amstel Gold Race, the Walloon Arrow and Liège-Bastogne-Liège will follow. A one-day race is easier than Paris-Nice or a Giro d’Italia. That's why the Giro is completely off the table. I know that I have three months now. That’s enough space to be good in the Brabantse Pijl. Liège is also only two weeks later. It’s a risk, but we have confidence in it.”

He shared his feelings about missing the Spanish winter training camps, saying: “That was and is very difficult to accept. I am literally lying in bed, my condition is getting worse by the day, while everyone else is improving their form. The gap is growing by the day. I have not done any exercise for five weeks now. Not on the bike, not in the gym. And before that I went on holiday. That means that I have not done anything for about ten weeks now.

“It is difficult to live with that. I have experienced it before. These are low points in my career. The contrast with my successful summer is great. Although I know what needs to be done. I am also more positive by the day. Around New Year I also sought out the sun, knowing that it might be the last relaxation for the coming months. But that did me good.”

> “I don’t panic easily, but I do feel a bit anxious at the moment”: Remco Evenepoel says he’ll have to skip “big goals” in early 2025 due to injuries from dooring incident, which left “everything in shoulder region pretty much destroyed”

Evenepoel added: “If there is one thing I can be happy about, it is that this injury occurred in December. We also had to decide now and that is why I am not riding any spring races. I want to be 200 per cent ready for the Tour de France . Maybe we will add the Tour de Romandie after the four hilly classics, to have a few more racing days in my legs.

“After that we want to copy last year's preparation. I have no doubt that if I follow that path, I will be in very good shape for the Tour. There are still seven months until then. There is time. That is why the Tour is the main goal now. If things do not go well in the Ardennes classics, then it is part of the process towards the Tour de France. That is how I am looking at it in the coming period.”

Despite all the setbacks, Evenepoel is at least elated about his scan results, which are coming out positive. “I had my scan on Thursday morning,” he said. “There’s positive news, because the result was good. After that, I could immediately start my first session with the physiotherapist in Herentals.

“My rehabilitation can finally begin now. We are taking it day by day. We want to be sure that everything is 100% recovered. I have to strengthen my muscles. A nerve on the outside of my shoulder has been hit. As a result, the outside feels a bit dead. The pain is bearable, except when I get up. Then it feels like twenty trucks have run over it. There is also no muscle reaction yet. We have to keep an eye on that. But the most important thing is that I can start now.”

12:15
11:43
09:47
“Oh my god it’s CyclingMikey!”: Driver holds up mobile phone to point camera at road safety campaigner and show him on FaceTime video to starstruck callee

I imagine when they say there is no such thing as bad press, this is what they mean.

Because after a year which saw almost every major news publication in Britain dip their feet in the “controversial” — and also illegal — waters of using mobile phones while driving and the consequences when a cyclist decides to stick a camera on their head and report the perpetrators to the authorities, CyclingMikey has become a rather popular figure on the streets of London.

After interview features in The Times, The Telegraph, the Evening Standard, and the Guardian, as well as compliments and endorsements from BBC Radio 2 host Jeremy Vine, Mike van Erp, the Dutch-born Londoner has risen in popularity even beyond the niche circles of active travel (or, anti-active travel) communities for catching drivers breaking traffic rules, such as using a handheld mobile device.

Cycling Mikey and MailOnline villains of 2024

> CyclingMikey named by Daily Mail as one of the “top villains of 2024” – alongside the Post Office, VAR, Oasis, Gregg Wallace… and Paddington Bear

And while on the lookout for such drivers in an old video from 2023 that was shared on Twitter this morning, Mikey came face-to-face with one who not only was unabashedly holding the phone, but also on a FaceTime video call with someone who recognised Van Erp and couldn’t help himself from screaming: “Oh my god, it’s CyclingMikey — oh my god!”

The oblivious driver, who had previously retorted with the question of “Are you the police?” when confronted by Mikey, plainly asks “Who?” and then holds up the phone to show CyclingMikey to his callee via the front camera, before driving off.

Mikey revealed that this wasn’t the first time he caught someone driving that car, even letting out a laugh when realising the fact. Honestly, I’m astounded by the man’s computer-like memory of the licence plates he’s filmed.

“His phone callee recognised me! Then he showed him me on FaceTime,” Van Erp wrote. “It’s the second time I caught someone in this vehicle using their phone. I bet he was bricking it when his friend told him who I was.”

Last week, CyclingMikey was featured in Daily Mail’s “top 12 villains of 2024” list, a belated New Year celebration from the newspaper’s online counterpart, rounding up an awkward and truly confounding compilation, including the likes of the Post Office, VAR, Oasis, Gregg Wallace… and Paddington Bear — amongst everything else villainous in this world.

Perhaps the list might make some sense when you factor in some of the other entries — the person who threw a milkshake at Schrodinger’s Nigel Farage, who somehow bravely walked it off but was also simultaneously frightened at the time, as well as Just Stop Oil campaigners.

“Does this mean I’m one of the good guys?” a rather confused and possibly amused Mikey posted on social media after reading the Mail’s review.

> “No war between cyclists and drivers”, say road safety campaigners, as apologetic BBC backtracks after “inappropriately” describing camera cyclist as “vigilante”

11:18
Tom Pidcock finally dons Q36.5 colours in teaser clip ahead of full kit reveal tomorrow

After a summer of Olympic success followed by an autumn of disillusionment and burning bridges, British rider Tom Pidcock is finally starting to look at home with his new team Q36.5 Pro Cycling. After being spotted on training rides with his new teammates in his old Ineos kit, which he surely would be itching to get off, the Swiss team has announced that tomorrow’s the day when the full kit reveal takes place, and fans will finally be able to catch a glimpse of how Pidcock will look in new colours going into the 2025 season.

11:05
“My dancing idol is Patrick Swayze”: Peter Sagan signs up for Strictly Slovakia – but how have other pro cyclists who swapped their bikes for the ballroom fared?
Come on now — who had Peter Sagan ready to swap his S-Works 7s for some shiny dancing shoes and take part in Let’s Dance, Slovakia’s version of Strictly Come Dancing, on their 2025 bingo? 

> “My dancing idol is Patrick Swayze”: Peter Sagan signs up for Strictly Slovakia – but how have other pro cyclists who swapped their bikes for the ballroom fared?

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Cymru, and also likes to write about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Latest Comments

 