Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Perfect karma as raging driver trying to intimidate cyclist blows out tyre hitting the kerb + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is here to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, Mar 02, 2022 09:05
0
Perfect karma as raging driver trying to intimidate cyclist blows out tyre hitting the kerb + more on the live blog
08:50
Perfect karma as raging driver trying to intimidate cyclist blows out tyre hitting the kerb

schadenfreude
(noun) pleasure derived by someone from another person's misfortune.
"a business that thrives on schadenfreude"

Tony promised us a "super juicy helping of schadenfreude" and boy did the video deliver...

Portland's answer to CyclingMikey went all Gandalf on this driver trying to take a short cut through this cycles only route, a cheerful whistle, "awesome, fantastic!" and the impatient motorist was off on the 'long' way around...

> CyclingMikey ends up on car bonnet during confrontation with angry motorist

 Very entertaining, but our story with this particular driver isn't done yet...

"So he came back around," Tony continues. "Funny thing is that when he was far off he put on his left turn signal like he was just gonna head to Burnside. But then he saw me still there and jammed on the gas and went for the intimidation move and blew out his front right tire!" 

*chef's kiss*

 Presumably the main gripe was being 'held up' by the pesky cyclist enforcing road laws. (Obviously he wasn't in such a rush that he couldn't come back to blow out his tyre, but whatever...). In the replies, Christopher did some digging...

Regardless, a nice dose of karma for your Wednesday morning...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments