Perfect karma as raging driver trying to intimidate cyclist blows out tyre hitting the kerb + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Recommends
- Podcast
Sigma Rox - would be great to record my climbing challenge. Thanks
Maybe the reviewer was too intimidated by it to write any more - it does appear to be staring at us in a rather menacing way.
You'll be alright, just make sure that you wear your lid and no harm will come to you.....
I like the UAE ADQ paint job! I think it beats all the others by a mile. And since I have a V3Rs frame on order, I like the bike, too!
3 out of 5 le col items I've purchased have had manufacturing errors. Bad quality control and it's been a week of back and forth to get them to...
Can't help feeling that if cyclists get cautioned for swearing when motorists get off for dangerous driving that caused it that Micky will get done...
I wouldn't want the peloton riding over my dick either...
Now come on Brompton... if you're going to charge 4 grand for a titanium 4-speed, at least have an option to make it an 8 with a powershift hub!
I picked bad on day one and threw a couple more transfers than I wanted to to try and catch up. Not ideal.
They're Kinesis Fend Offs. Nice aluminum guards, but a bit of a faff to fit. Had to drill out the rivets on the front guard mount and reattach it...