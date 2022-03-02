Perfect karma as raging driver trying to intimidate cyclist blows out tyre hitting the kerb + more on the live blog

schadenfreude

(noun) pleasure derived by someone from another person's misfortune.

"a business that thrives on schadenfreude"

Tony promised us a "super juicy helping of schadenfreude" and boy did the video deliver...

Portland's answer to CyclingMikey went all Gandalf on this driver trying to take a short cut through this cycles only route, a cheerful whistle, "awesome, fantastic!" and the impatient motorist was off on the 'long' way around...

> CyclingMikey ends up on car bonnet during confrontation with angry motorist

Ready for a super juicy helping of schadenfreude? This first vid is the set-up. My favorite shitty diverter at SE Ankeny St & 15th and I was playing Gandalf with this dude. He made like he was gonna wait me out but he ran out of patience real fast. But wait, there’s more! (Cont) pic.twitter.com/xNAmiFoLjM — Tony (@Tonyatwork) March 1, 2022

Very entertaining, but our story with this particular driver isn't done yet...

"So he came back around," Tony continues. "Funny thing is that when he was far off he put on his left turn signal like he was just gonna head to Burnside. But then he saw me still there and jammed on the gas and went for the intimidation move and blew out his front right tire!"

So he came back around. Funny thing is that when he was far off he put on his left turn signal like he was just gonna head to Burnside. But then he saw me still there and jammed on the gas and went for the intimidation move and blew out his front right tire! Bwah, ha, ha, ha! pic.twitter.com/UDbtkmOtg0 — Tony (@Tonyatwork) March 1, 2022

*chef's kiss*

Presumably the main gripe was being 'held up' by the pesky cyclist enforcing road laws. (Obviously he wasn't in such a rush that he couldn't come back to blow out his tyre, but whatever...). In the replies, Christopher did some digging...

So I looked up this intersection for context, and it looks like he literally could have just gone 1 street over on either side? Why bother looping the block for that? Even if he needed to get to Burnside, he could have just taken Ash to 16th and up to Burnside. Woulda been faster — Christopher Bare (@Vandorbelt) March 1, 2022

Regardless, a nice dose of karma for your Wednesday morning...

As good as a fine wine!!! — CyclingMikey tired of road crime. 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇿🇼 (@MikeyCycling) March 1, 2022