Moped muggers rob cyclist of e-bike in London’s Richmond Park

Police are appealing for information after a pair of muggers on a moped robbed a cyclist of their e-bike.

Royal Parks Police said on Twitter that the robbery happened last Thursday afternoon near Ladderstile Gate, which lies in the southernmost section of the park, close to Kingston Hill.

Officers said that the two suspects followed the cyclist along Dark Hill then cut in front of the rider and took the e-bike, which is a Canyon model similar to one in a photo tweeted by police.

The moped then cut in front of the cyclist and took the bike. They then made off carrying the bike, believed down Broomfield Hill. Below is a picture of what the bike looks like (Note, this is not the actual bike stolen) pic.twitter.com/ToDPWvr8ys — Royal Parks Police (@MPSRoyal_Parks) June 8, 2022

Police also released a description of the suspects.

The suspects were described as approx 25 years old, male, wearing a black coat, grey jogging bottoms, with a white or light grey helmet. Any information please call 101 and Quote Crime ref: 0406215/22 — Royal Parks Police (@MPSRoyal_Parks) June 8, 2022

Last October, there was a spate of robberies in and around Richmond Park in which cyclists had their bikes taken by muggers on mopeds, with the victims in some cases being threatened with machetes.

> Youth arrested in connection with Richmond Park bikejackings as local MP raises concerns over policing levels

In response to the latest incident, Richmond Park Cyclists, which represents riders using the park, urged cyclists to look out for one another, “especially those cycling on their own who these types of criminals tend to target.”

They added: “Hopefully this is a one-off and not a return to the violent attacks of last year.”