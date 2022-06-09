Support road.cc

Moped muggers rob cyclist of e-bike in London’s Richmond Park

Robbery of Canyon e-bike took place last Thursday close to Ladderstile Gate
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Jun 09, 2022 12:22
Police are appealing for information after a pair of muggers on a moped robbed a cyclist of their e-bike.

Royal Parks Police said on Twitter that the robbery happened last Thursday afternoon near Ladderstile Gate, which lies in the southernmost section of the park, close to Kingston Hill.

Officers said that the two suspects followed the cyclist along Dark Hill then cut in front of the rider and took the e-bike, which is a Canyon model similar to one in a photo tweeted by police.

Police also released a description of the suspects.

Last October, there was a spate of robberies in and around Richmond Park in which cyclists had their bikes taken by muggers on mopeds, with the victims in some cases being threatened with machetes.

> Youth arrested in connection with Richmond Park bikejackings as local MP raises concerns over policing levels

In response to the latest incident, Richmond Park Cyclists, which represents riders using the park, urged cyclists to look out for one another, “especially those cycling on their own who these types of criminals tend to target.”

They added: “Hopefully this is a one-off and not a return to the violent attacks of last year.”

