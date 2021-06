Harrison Ford surprises the locals by rocking up for some grub...in his cycling gear; Could Cav race the Tour after all?; Frosty reception for "elitist" kit (+poll); Pidcock back on the bike; Derailleurs of the Lost Ark puns + more on the live blog

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux withdraws from Tour de Suisse as a precautionary measure following positive COVID-test. Full statement: https://t.co/aRo3t5W68u pic.twitter.com/1KiVebJnwm — Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert (@IntermarcheWG) June 9, 2021

Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert did not start Tour de Suisse stage four after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday morning. All the team's pre-race tests were negative and the staff member is not showing any symptoms but the team has withdrawn to protect the race bubble.

"The decision to withdraw was not easy to take," team manager Jean-François Bourlart said. "But we want to be cautious and protect the race bubble after one team member tested positive yesterday even if the rest of the group were all negative. Our priority is riders’ and staff members’ health so we decided to withdraw from Tour de Suisse in consultation with the race organiser. We will keep monitoring the team’s health and focus on the next goals."

It's a packed afternoon of racing with three stages in three different countries. Suisse stage four ventures into the smaller mountains but should still give Mathieu van der Poel an opportunity for a third win in a row. Over in Belgium, the Baloise Belgium Tour gets underway with some cobbles, while in Slovenia, Tadej Pogačar makes his final Tour de France preparations at his home race. Tasty.