New aero cycling kit that can only be bought if you prove your average speed is fast enough launches on Kickstarter

New cycling apparel brand Go Faster has launched a campaign on Kickstarter for its new model for buying cycling kit, where cyclists have to improve their average speed to be able to buy its higher level aero-optimised gear. The British start-up claims the cycling kit psychologically makes riders faster, as well as reduces their impact on the planet. £651 has been pledged so far towards the £10,000 goal with 29 days to go.

Go Faster aims to rethink not only how cycling kit is designed, but how consumers buy it.

“A lot of cycling kit is replaced every season when new colours and trends are released. This behaviour contributes to the unsustainable problems of fast fashion, including the environmental impact of manufacturing processes and premature disposal of unwanted kit,” says Go Faster.

The approach is based on the idea that if you have earned your kit, then you will be proud to wear it for more than one season.

So, how does it work? Connect up your Strava account and this allows you to buy Go Faster’s Draft Training Jersey, which is for any rider attempting to 'unlock' its Level 1 or Level 2 Jerseys.

The Level 1 jersey is unlocked by recording a ride with a 26km/h (16mph) average speed, while you’ll need to go 39km/h (24mph) for the aero optimised Level 2 jersey. To ensure riders don't just cruise down a hill for a few seconds to prove their speed, Go Faster ask for the ride uploads to be a distance of 10km or more.

With sleeves constructed from 3D textured tightly woven fabric developed in the wind tunnel, Go Faster claims the Level 2 jersey is optimised for speeds above 39km/h - the average ride speed you’ll need to unlock it.

Across all the jerseys the Bodywrap construction removes side panels, and by eliminating the seams down the side of the body, Go Faster says this enables the same smooth airflow as its seamless sleeves.

Heat-bonded low profile seams are used on all jerseys for smooth and efficient airflow around the arms and waist, says Go Faster, while the bib shorts use low profile Bodywrap straps that are said to minimise raised areas of fabric that can catch the wind.

Go Faster claims its not just this aero technology that’ll help you go faster with its kit: “Sports psychology research indicates that wearing a jersey earned through personal achievement can lead to an increase in performance over kit you've just bought. It’s down to the boost in pride, self–confidence and social status that wearing the kit generates.”

Added to this, Go Faster says its purchasing model also has sustainable benefits: “Purchased as a reward for personal achievement, your Go Faster kit has meaning; we believe that if you enjoy earning it, you’ll enjoy riding in it, season after season.”

As well as increasing the used lifespan of its kit, Go Faster uses recycled performance fabrics including 100% post-consumer polyester yarns, 100% pre-consumer sustainable nylon recycled from industrial wastage and up to 65% pre-consumer sustainable premium elastane recycled from industrial wastage. These fabrics are said to be certified Bluesign, Oekotex and GRS Global Recycled Standard.

To buy the Draft Jersey, you can pledge £98 on Kickstarter to save 15% off the RRP of £115. For the Level 1 or Level 2 jerseys, you'll need to pledge £115 (15% off the eventual RRP) and share your past ride data to prove your average speed, or request a voucher code to redeem through Go Faster’s Draft program.

Expected delivery is for September 2021.

More details on other discounted rates can be found at the Kickstarter page over here.

So often with aero-optimised kit, we’re not actually riding at the speed for any meaningful benefit – so perhaps this sort of business model could also help us reflect a little more on what our genuine needs from our kit are? Well-fitting, comfortable clothing doesn’t need to be aero as well just for the sake of it. Thoughts?