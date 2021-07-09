Protesting delivery cyclist stomps over car blocking bike lane; Cav: Marianne Vos is the GOAT + more on the live blog

Today's all about Cav, but yesterday should be all about Marianne Vos. The Dutch cycling legend won stage seven of Giro d'Italia Donne, the biggest women's stage race and closest thing to a women's Grand Tour, to take her tally to 30 stage wins. On Instagram, Cav called Vos the "GOAT" (greatest of all time) and said her achievements continue to inspire him.

Vos is in her 16th season as a professional and has racked up 12 world championship victories in that time across three disciplines - road, track and cyclo-cross. Next year she should get the chance to race the long-awaited women's Tour de France, which will launch in 2022.

A female equivalent of the biggest race in the world has been missing since 1989 and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will begin on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on the same day the men's race finishes. It will run from July 24-31 and will consist of eight stages.