Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Protesting delivery cyclist stomps over car blocking bike lane; Cav: Marianne Vos is the GOAT + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! One more day to go...Dan Alexander will be bringing the weekend home on the live blog
Fri, Jul 09, 2021 09:03
3
Mexico delivery cyclist walks over bike lane car
08:46
Tour de France stage 13: Cav's date with destiny, crosswind chaos or another breakaway stage?

As you can see on the interactive map for today, it's another stage where the threat of crosswinds can't be ignored. Without the wind or 12 gruelling stages already in the legs, you'd say stage 13 is a nailed on sprint.

 Will Deceuninck-Quick-Step try and control it for Cav? Or will we see a repeat of yesterday with the Belgians happy to let a breakaway sweep up the green jersey points? It's an interesting dilemma, but with five tough mountain stages in a row after today you'd think they would want to give Cav a chance now and worry about the green jersey later...

 
Is today the day Cav equals you know who?

Yeah, he's going to do it!
Not today
 
 
 
 
 
 
Created with Poll Maker
08:14
Mark Cavendish hails Marianne Vos the "absolute GOAT" after 30th Giro d'Italia Donne win

Today's all about Cav, but yesterday should be all about Marianne Vos. The Dutch cycling legend won stage seven of Giro d'Italia Donne, the biggest women's stage race and closest thing to a women's Grand Tour, to take her tally to 30 stage wins. On Instagram, Cav called Vos the "GOAT" (greatest of all time) and said her achievements continue to inspire him. 

Vos is in her 16th season as a professional and has racked up 12 world championship victories in that time across three disciplines - road, track and cyclo-cross.  Next year she should get the chance to race the long-awaited women's Tour de France, which will launch in 2022.

A female equivalent of the biggest race in the world has been missing since 1989 and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will begin on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on the same day the men's race finishes. It will run from July 24-31 and will consist of eight stages.

07:43
Protesting delivery cyclist stomps over car blocking bike lane

A delivery rider in Querétaro, Mexico, was filmed stomping over a car parked in a bike lane during a march demanding safer conditions for cyclists. The protest was organised by the Union of Cyclists in Querétaro (UCIQ) to raise awareness of the dangers cyclists experience every day to hopefully prevent further deaths on the road.

The protestor, wearing a food delivery backpack, was filmed walking straight over the obstruction as fellow protesters can be heard shouting: "It's a bike path, don't you understand?"

UCIQ member José Antonio Morán told Mexico News Daily: "When there is a lack of road culture and authorities stay silent and speeding, recklessness and non-compliance with traffic rules are not adequately sanctioned we fall into the chaos."

According to Infobae, there have been 43 collisions involving drivers and cyclists in the Mexican city this year, resulting in three deaths. In the city's defence, transport director Saúl Obregón said 43 million pesos (£1.5 million) had been invested building 80,000 square metres of bike lanes.

It's not the first time we've covered Mexican cyclists taking the no-nonsense approach...Back in 2011, activists in Mexico City painted a 5km guerilla cycle lane after progress on building a new network stalled...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments