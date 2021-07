Rampaging England fans celebrate semi-final win by ripping out bike lane wands; Pogačar smashes Mont Ventoux KOM; Sagan abandons; Uber Eats rider invited in to watch the game; Is today the day Cav matches Merckx?; Time cut reaction + more on the live blog

🚨 🇸🇰 @petosagan will not take to the start-line of the 12th stage! 🚨 🇸🇰 @petosagan ne prendra pas le départ de cette 12ème étape ! #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/WB1TjJoHVY — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 8, 2021

Peter Sagan has pulled out of the Tour de France ahead of stage 12 due to knee pain. The seven-time green jersey winner has struggled to challenge for stage wins and is 123 points behind Mark Cavendish in the points classification.

"It’s not very nice to be leaving," Sagan said at the start today. "The injury I had after the first stage seemed to be getting better and better but then I hit the knee against the handlebars again two days ago in the sprint and it’s swollen. I can’t bend my leg. There’s nothing I can do but take some rest and get better. If you can't move your leg, where can you go?"

It means 33 riders have now abandoned the Tour this year, the most since 2012...and we're only just past halfway...