Council orders safety review of Cambridgeshire Guided Busway after deaths of cyclist and pedestrian

The ​Cambridgeshire Guided Busway is to undergo a safety review after a pedestrian was killed close to where a cyclist lost his life three years ago.

The victim in the latest incident, which happened on 27 October, with police continuing to investigate, was a woman aged in her 50s, reports BBC News.

Following her death, Rob Moir, whose brother Steve, aged 50, was killed in September 2018 on the same section of the route when he clipped a kerb on the shared path that runs along the busway and fell into the path of a bus repeated his appeal for a safety review to be conducted.

He has called for a physical barrier to be placed between the busway and the path used by pedestrians and cyclists.

Cambridgeshire County Council has now confirmed that an independent review will be carried out on the section of the busway south of Cambridge railway station where both deaths happened to assess how safety can be improved.

Peter McDonald, who chairs the council’s Highways and Transport Committee, said on Thursday: “Firstly, on behalf of the county council, I would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of the woman who was sadly killed on the busway.

“Safety on the busway is a priority for the county council and remains under continuous review.

“We have identified a suitable expert to carry out a fully independent analysis into what has happened on this section of the southern busway.

“This will include a further review of the previous fatal incident on this section of the southern busway and will make recommendations as to any improvements that could reasonably be made.”

He added: “We will update on this work in due course. In addition, we will continue to assist the police and coroner with their investigations as required.”

Speaking on behalf of his family, Mr Moir thanked the committee “for doing the right thing” by ordering the review.

He said: “We hope that there will be a swift conclusion to that analysis and that resulting recommendations for safety improvements will be forthcoming, which we believe are absolutely necessary for the safety of all people making use of that valuable transport link.”

His brother’s death is also the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Health & Safety Executive, which has also launched an investigation into the woman’s death.

Opened in 2011, the Cambridgeshire Guided Busway runs from Cambridge to St Ives, a distance of 16 miles, making it the longest such transport link in the world.