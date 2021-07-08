Near Miss of the Day 608: Overtaking lorry driver forces cyclist and oncoming mpotorist to swerve

A lorry driver making both the cyclist being overtaken and a motorist coming in the other direction to take evasive action features in today's video in our Near Miss of the Day series.

What's more, it happened on a road with double solid white lines, with the Highway Code stating under Rule 129:

Double white lines where the line nearest you is solid. This means you MUST NOT cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road. You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less.

As the display on the video shows, the cyclist is travelling at 10mph – but the road is certainly not clear, and moreover there's the issue of Rule 163, which among other things says that drivers should “give motorcyclists, cyclists and horse riders at least as much room as you would when overtaking a car.”

The footage was filmed by road.cc reader TriTaxMan, who told us: “I was cycling into Harlow Hill outside of Newcastle, when a Tarmac Lorry committed a dangerous overtake into the face of oncoming traffic against solid white lines forcing both me and the oncoming car to have to take evasive action to avoid an accident.

“There are two overtakes in the video by Tarmac Lorries, the first was fine, but the second was the dangerous one. All to save a few seconds as I was signalling to turn left about 20-30 metres further along the road.

“The footage was sent to Northumbria police, and I was advised that the incident would be dealt with via the Fixed Penalty Notice process.

“I attempted to contact Tarmac by e-mail to advise them of the incident, and attached screen grabs from the video and advised them that the footage was being submitted to Northumbria Police,” TriTaxMan added.

“I never received any response from Tarmac, not even an acknowledgement of receipt of the e-mail. However, the process of contacting Tarmac is not a straightforward one as there is no one specific head office e-mail address.”

