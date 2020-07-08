Cycling 'safer than getting out of bed', says Cycling UK; Bizarre Manta MS5 saddle is puzzling cyclists; Jeremy Vine shares another dangerous driving clip; Freeman hearing to reconvene in October; Best cycling photo ever? + more on the live blog

While it looks like a cross between an aerial and some kind of extraterrestrial arachnid, believe it or not this is actually a bike seat that is said to be pressure-relieving and prevents 'cycling energy loss'. It was spotted for sale on eBay by a member of the Zwift riders group on Facebook, and fellow Zwifters went to town with their observations...

While the Manta MS5 is priced at £33 on eBay, there's a bit of an ugly backstory here involving a squabble between the original creators of the saddle and the company that sells the Manta stock on eBay... on their website, the original Manta Design Ltd sell the current version of the MS5 for £149.99, and claim the eBay saddles are 'B-grade' and not intended for use except for demonstrations and indoor cycling. In an article titled 'eBay B-Grade', they say: "The batch we binned, for sale on eBay, is sold without realistic product description – we do NOT approve of any sales made on this basis."

The eBay seller 'mantabsaddle', on the other hand, say that the version they sell is perfectly useable, and their relationship with Manta Design ended when the owner demanded they increase the prices.

On the eBay listing description they continue: "A while back we rescued Manta from financial crisis. For reasons that could fill a book, we parted company not long afterwards. Manta couldn’t repay us, so the pragmatic debt recovery agreement was that we took ownership of all the previous model stock to sell without restriction and as we saw fit. It enabled Manta to carry on trading.

"Despite everything, we think the Manta is a great saddle and we’re happy to sell and support it while our stock lasts. What we think of Manta's owner is not fit for print."

We came for the gags, but it's safe to say things escalated quickly...