"A good 300 metres... just sliding, hoping to stop at some point": Critérium du Dauphiné riders' "pretty scary" day, as shocking roadside footage emerges of high-speed crash; Castelli's "aero sleeves" base layer amuses us all + more on the live blog

You've almost done it, the weekend's just around the corner at the top of the last climb... Dan Alexander is here for one more live blog before we can all ride off into the sunset...
Fri, Jun 07, 2024 09:09
07:44
"A good 300 metres... just sliding, hoping to stop at some point": Critérium du Dauphiné riders' "pretty scary" day, as shocking roadside footage emerges of high-speed crash

The doctors and physios of the Critérium du Dauphiné were working overtime last night, the peloton trying to get its head around the sheer scale of how many riders were involved in the high-speed crash that brought an end to racing on stage five yesterday afternoon. The person behind the @keyshawn__bava account on Twitter/X shared roadside footage of the incident that shows the quite incredible high-speeds that riders were sliding down the wet road at.

 British pro Fred Wright was one of those involved, explaining to ITV and the other TV cameras: "Everyone had that feeling, 'it's a little bit slippy maybe'. We were racing to the top of the climb to get into that descent in a good position. It was a straight road but maybe just a touch on the brakes and bikes underneath people at the front... when that happens there's not really much you can do.

"It's a memory I don't think I'm going to forget for a long time, I was just sliding downhill for what felt like a long time, I've never slid on my back... a good 300 metres, didn't know where my bike was, just sliding, hoping to stop at some point. Pretty scary stuff."

Team Visma-Lease a Bike confirmed that Dylan van Baarle and Steven Kruijswijk will miss the Tour de France, the former suffering the suspected fractured collarbone many predicted when he was seen sat on the roadside with his arm in a sling. Kruijswijk has "a small fracture in his hip".

The UAE Team Emirates medical update confirmed that SIX of the team's seven riders were affected, all "provisionally cleared to race" today. Dr Adrian Rotunno earned his money yesterday...

Kruijswijk, Van Baarle, Ådne Holter, Rémy Rochas, Axel Mariault, Laurens Huys, Milan Menten and Luke Durbridge were the DNFs from yesterday, while Intermarché–Wanty's Kobe Goosens is listed as a rider who will not start stage six. Let's see how everyone else feels this morning... stiff, sore and bruised, I'm guessing... and having 'enjoyed' the 'joys' of trying to sleep with road rash. Grim.

12:32
10:52
Dauphiné dropouts continue — Juan Ayuso and seven others won't start stage six

More than a few riders sporting bandages at the start today... 

Juan Ayuso and seven others, including 20-year-old British rider Lukas Nerurkar (who finished third on stage three and seventh on stage two), are out of the Dauphiné and won't start today's stage. However, far from crash injuries, the Brit has tested positive for Covid (how very 2021 of him) and teammate Harry Sweeney has an illness too. It's all going on over in France.

Ayuso, who was eighth on GC and one of six UAE Team Emirates riders to crash yesterday, is the biggest-name dropout ahead of today's HC summit finish at Le Collet d'Allevard. There'll be plenty of bruised bodies out there today.

09:55
09:46
Lifeplus-Wahoo will continue Tour of Britain despite bike thefts

Good news from Wrexham, Lifeplus-Wahoo will start the second stage of the Tour of Britain. 

"All of our thanks and appreciation goes out to the many teams that offered and gave their spare team bikes and their mechanics' time to get our girls on the road. We wouldn't be starting without them!"

Lifeplus-Wahoo at the start of Tour of Britain stage two (Lifeplus-Wahoo/X)

There could be no more popular stage winners today... 

09:23
Chris Froome: I was one of the lucky few

Speaking to ITV's Daniel Friebe, Chris Froome said he was "one of the lucky few" who avoided yesterday's crash. 

"I just went off into the bushes when I saw what was happening on the road," he explained. "Just carnage. The roads were super slippery coming down that descent and all it took was one or two guys to touch their brakes... one crash turned into 60, 70, 80 guys all on the floor at high speeds. Pretty gnarly. One of the more nasty crashes I've seen."

09:05
08:55
The Evening Standard now reports Pegg faces his second driving ban in three years after being caught speeding at 36mph in a 20mph zone in Hackney in October. The Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead and Mission Impossible actor served a six-month ban in 2021 after amassing 13 penalty points for four speeding offences, but he has now pleaded guilty again to an offence in the autumn, meaning he faces another potential ban.

At the time of his last ban, Pegg's lawyer told Wimbledon Magistrates' Court that he "deeply regrets" the offences and a ban would cause him "difficulties". However, court documents show Pegg was caught by a speed camera in Hackney Wick driving at 36mph in a 20 zone and he has pleaded guilty, the sentencing hearing expected to be held on June 24.

08:46
08:25
Castelli's "aero sleeves" base layer amuses us all

For 99 of your hard-earned pound sterling you too can be the owner of this, the Castelli Bolero Short Sleeve base layer and add "aero sleeves for aerodynamic gains" to your cycling wardrobe...

In fairness, it's quite obviously a product for people who ride professionally and don't have to pay for their kit or those with too much money to care but still, you can't be putting pictures of that on your website and not expect the internet to do what it does best — take the piss.

Weighing just 54g (because it's missing more than half the base layer), Castelli says these are "sleeves with aero trip ribbing for maximal aerodynamic gain"... "If you have a keen eye, you'll have noticed the lines running down the arms of our pro riders when they race TTs. These aero ribs are our Bolero sleeves — here in a short-sleeve version. The ribs create aerodynamic trip strips, making our Aero Jerseys and San Remo Speedsuits even faster."

100 Climbs author Simon Warren joked he's waiting for the gravel version, while Gareth Cartman was begging us to tell him it's actually the result of asking AI to design an aero cycling product release. Admittedly, others did take things a touch more seriously...

 I hate to think what would happen if we got one of these in for review...

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

brooksby | 2 hours ago
This isn't to do with cycling, but certainly falls under 'road safety'.

Police officer ordered witness not to call 999 when he caused head-on crash

After a witness said ‘we should call the police’, [the officer] said ‘no don’t call 999, I just veered off and hit the car’, a court heard.

[The officer] told [the other party] he was a police officer and was ‘very insistent’ he could deal with the matter himself.

https://metro.co.uk/2024/06/07/police-officer-caused-crash-told-driver-n...

quiff replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
Bit conflicted on this one. It may well be the case that the police don't need to be called to every RTC, but I might be reluctant to take that statement at face value from a police officer *who had just crashed into me*.     

wtjs replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
It pains me to say it, but The Law seems to have got the penalty right, for once.

mctrials23 | 3 hours ago
I feel that anyone who has been banned from driving for points accumulation should A) find any subsequent bans lengthened exponentially as they clearly haven't learned anything from the first ban. B) Have any sentences/punishments that come as a result of dangerous driving in future massively increased as well. 

For example if you have been banned for speeding and you hit and injure/kill someone in future then your sentence should be increased considerably. 

brooksby replied to mctrials23 | 3 hours ago
When the directors of a limited company fail to file their accounts with Companies House within the set period allowed they are fined when they do finally file them (with the fine increasing, the longer past the due period the accounts were when they were finally filed).

If the accounts are late for the next period, the fines are doubled.

Seems reasonable to do something like that for driving bans, driving FPNs, etc. 

Steve K | 3 hours ago
The Venn diagram of "famous people who complain about cyclists" and "famous people who drive illegally" is pretty much just a single circle, isn't it?

BalladOfStruth replied to Steve K | 3 hours ago
Steve K wrote:

The Venn diagram of "famous people who complain about cyclists" and "famous people who drive illegally" is pretty much just a single circle, isn't it?

FTFY

Steve K replied to BalladOfStruth | 3 hours ago
True - but it's the famous ones who get the media attention.

Avatar
Drive safe.

Avatar
2 likes

I got served an ad for those Castelli Bolero sleeves a few days ago. My wife already thinks all the variations of cycling kit (short sleeves, long sleeves, no sleeves, just sleeves, shorts, longs, 3/4s, leg warmers, knee warmers, toe warmers) are hilarious, but even I wasn't going to defend this one. 

Avatar
1 like

Well, you could get some more innovative tan lines at least...... 

 

Avatar
2 likes

[Tries and fails to find vaguely recalled picture of a London commuter wearing arm warmers without a jersey.] 

Avatar
2 likes

Orlando Bloom notably gave it a go…

Avatar
1 like

A good effort, but the one I'm thinking of was quite something, topped off with a Respro mask if memory serves. Kind of like Bane on a bike.  

Avatar
Rendel Harris wrote:

Orlando Bloom notably gave it a go…

Why? Why would someone do this? It's so hot you don't want a jersey on, yet.. cold enough to need arm warmers? WTF?!!!

Neil MG replied to Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
The Bolero short sleeve will fill those gaps nicely!

Avatar
3 likes

Shitty cycle parking outside my local Londis.

Avatar
2 likes

Had a look on Google Maps, the cycle hoops were there first, and the dog shit bin was placed in between them at a later date. Who thought that was a good idea?

Avatar
0 likes

I feel like the UCI should be regulating wet weather tyres with some grip in conditions like this, if they all had to use them it would mean nobody had an advantage and maybe they would be able to stop safely. Most of those who went down did so before they got to the crashed riders ahead. It was as if they were trying to brake on ice and everyone who put the brakes on lost the front wheel instantly. 

Avatar
3 likes

Patrick9-32 wrote:

I feel like the UCI should be regulating wet weather tyres with some grip in conditions like this, if they all had to use them it would mean nobody had an advantage and maybe they would be able to stop safely. Most of those who went down did so before they got to the crashed riders ahead. It was as if they were trying to brake on ice and everyone who put the brakes on lost the front wheel instantly. 

What would these wet weather tyres be? It seems to be generally agreed that tread on road bike tyres is more or less useless, indeed slick tires actually have better grip, so I can't see what they would put on that would make them safer. I suppose they could mandate a maximum tyre pressure but the logistics of policing that would be massive.  The real problem is not the tyres but the tarmac, the crash occurred on a stretch of shiny new tarmac which had probably been laid down for the race but this can get incredibly greasy when it rains, either the organisers need to think about planning further in advance so that any repairs made for the race have a chance to bed in or they need to be aware of where the new tarmac is and be prepared to neutralise the race over those stretches in unfavourable conditions.

Avatar
0 likes

Tread might be useless for bicycle tyres, but various brands claim to utilise different compounds that may provide better grip in the wet e.g. the "Control" version of the Vittoria Corsa; the "AS" version of the GP5000. Think Goodyear had a prototype "Vector LTD Wet Weather Race" tyre out at Tour of Flanders.

Avatar
1 like

Patrick9-32 wrote:

I feel like the UCI should be regulating wet weather tyres with some grip in conditions like this, if they all had to use them it would mean nobody had an advantage and maybe they would be able to stop safely. Most of those who went down did so before they got to the crashed riders ahead. It was as if they were trying to brake on ice and everyone who put the brakes on lost the front wheel instantly. 

Do you have any examples of wet weather tyres for suitable for road bikes?

[edit] - RH beat me to it.

quiff replied to Patrick9-32 | 4 hours ago
0 likes

TBH I'm not sure how much effect wet weather tyres would have - judging by how far they were sliding off their bikes that (newly laid?) surface must have been incredibly slippery. [Edit - Rendel beat me to it too!]

Avatar
0 likes

With the pressures involved in bike tyres (~75+ PSI) compared to the ~25PSI of car tyres, the physics of wet tyres doesn't make sense for cycling. Tread on car tyres is there to shed water that builds up between the road and the tyre, allowing the rubber to stay in contact with the tarmac (preventing aquaplaning). For a car running 25PSI, the speed of aquaplaning is ~40MPH. For a cyclist at 80PSI, it's about 95mph. Therefore, wet-weather/tread-patterned tyres don't do anything for road cyclists except reduce the amount of grip they have. (The ever-useful Sheldon Brown did the maths here: https://www.sheldonbrown.com/tires.html#hydroplaning)

Avatar
0 likes

Interesting the speed of aquaplanning is a function of pressure, rather than tyre width? In one sense the two are related, narrower tyres need higher pressure.

Avatar
2 likes

Has anyone mentioned that tyre treads are pointless on road bikes yet?

Avatar
2 likes

Steve K wrote:

Has anyone mentioned that tyre treads are pointless on road bikes yet?

No, nobody has! Would you mind giving me a patronising explanation of basic physics please while you are at it?

Not sure why these people are all blinkered into thinking wet weather tyres means the same width and pressure but with some knobbles. 

I am sure is definitely possible for a bicycle tyre to grip on that road, at least enough for the best riders in the world to slow down slightly without immediately crashing, maybe not in the package and form factor of a "road bike tyre" though, and if I am wrong then they shouldn't be racing there in those conditions.

Avatar
0 likes

Patrick9-32 wrote:

I am sure is definitely possible for a bicycle tyre to grip on that road, at least enough for the best riders in the world to slow down slightly without immediately crashing

Would be interesting to know exactly how the first person went down - but after the first person hits the deck, the problem is that nobody is trying to slow down *slightly* any more, hence the domino effect  

Avatar
0 likes

quiff wrote:

Would be interesting to know exactly how the first person went down - but after the first person hits the deck, the problem is that nobody is trying to slow down *slightly* any more, hence the domino effect  

These are top pro cyclists, not newbies on hire bikes at centre parks, they have enough skill and muscle memory not to just grab a handful of front brake when something happens ahead of them without any finesse or control. (One or two of them, maybe, but half the peleton?)

Avatar
0 likes

Not sure about the first to go down - that /might/ have been a touch of wheels, they were certainly very close to another rider - but from the 3 available videos (moto behind, helo overhead, spectator vid) the vast majority of the rest who went down on the road (rather than off the side) went down cause they braked, locked and lost the front.

