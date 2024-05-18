Magistrates Court says "no bikes are allowed on court premises", allegedly telling visitors to park bikes in town centre nearby

A defence lawyer who regularly cycles to Wimbledon Magistrates' Court to represent clients has told road.cc of his bafflement at a new ban on visitors parking - or even bringing - bikes of any kind to the court.

The London-based lawyer, who did not wish to be named, says he was "informed by friends in the security staff" at the court yesterday, so he would not arrive next week finding he was unable to park his bike.

"I have cycled to this court for years and have either parked my bike locked to the railings outside the court or in the car park", he said.

"There are no bike facilities there except for court employees where there is a small bike rack. There is a large car park... in fact I had a bike stolen in the car park there a few months ago but that is another story.

"On Friday I was informed no bikes are now to be allowed on court premises, including any locked to the railings or in the car park... this includes folding bikes or as in my case, a road bike. A notice has gone up outside the court stating all bikes should be stored in the bike racks in the town centre.

"Whilst I regularly cycled and parked there I am not the only one. There are Prosecutors, Interpreters, other defence lawyers who also choose to cycle there. No reason has been given as yet for this decision."

At the time of writing the Wimbledon Magistrates' Court website makes no mention of a ban on cycle parking for visitors, with a page titled 'a guide to Wimbledon Magistrates' Court' recommending nearby car parks for drivers, and advising that it is "a better idea to take public transport."

road.cc has contacted Wimbledon Magistrates' Court for comment.