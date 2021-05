Ri-dick-ulous memes galore as Silca's eye-catchingly shaped computer mount has us all sniggering; Ben Foster signs for Garmin; Count the BMWs; AA apology; Gravel poll; Best stage of the Giro?; Ferry update; Centenary celebrations + more on the live blog

Prepare yourself for Premier League matches uploaded to Strava. Watford goalie Ben Foster has partnered with Garmin to promote the brand's devices and support his training. Maybe this will give us answers to the pub debate about how far a goalkeeper runs during a game. My money is on 2.5km...

We chatted to Ben back in March about life as a professional footballer with a cycling hobby (or maybe those two should be the other way round)...anyway, that was the first of our Drink at your Desk Live episodes and we have another one for you coming this Friday. Journalist and presenter Orla Chennaoui will be joining us for a cold one and a natter about all things cycling. Keep your eyes peeled for more details...