UCI bans blood glucose monitoring devices from in-competition use

Among a selection of minor changes published last week, the UCI has introduced rule 1.3.006bis, banning the in-competition use of devices that capture information on metabolic values including, but not limited to glucose and lactate.

> Supersapiens app promises easier energy management for athletes via blood glucose tracking

The announcement will come as an unwelcome one for Supersapiens, an American brand that, using blood glucose monitoring technology from Abbot, has been making real-time information on a rider’s blood glucose levels easily available, with the data accessible via a smartphone app as well as on cycling computers.

Supersapiens has been rapidly expanding the number of professional cycling teams that it is working alongside, but the UCI’s ruling will mean that its product cannot be used within any sanctioned event.

The UCI has not commented on the reasoning behind the decision to ban the devices which are now widely available to professional and amateur cyclists alike.

> What does the UCI-accredited sticker on your bike mean?

Other commenters questioned what this rule change will mean for diabetic races, where this technology has been used as a vital medical aid for a number of years. The tech regulations (which you can read here at your leisure) do contain a section regarding derogations, however, which could see diabetic riders exempt from the ban.

For the professional teams that have partnered with Supersapiens, this makes the blood glucose monitor a training-only device and, strictly speaking, amateur racers will be required to remove the devices too.

On brand. If they can’t understan’ it, they ban it. — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) June 6, 2021

The EF Education-Nippo professional cycling team’s general manager and former professional rider, Jonathan Vaughters, was non-too-pleased with the decision, highlighting the UCI’s apparent fondness of banning innovative technology.

While the UCI has banned the Supersapiens devices from its competitions, the opposite can be said of Ironman triathlon, who earlier this year announced Supersapiens as an official supplier.

We are currently awaiting comments from both Supersapiens and the UCI, and will update as and when we hear back from either.