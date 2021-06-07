"Angry and fed up" female cyclist confronts male driver who made sexual remarks at her

A female cyclist in Cardiff has filmed the moment she confronted a motorist who had directed sexist remarks at her shortly beforehand.
Nanw Beard, who posted the footage to YouTube, said that the incident had left her “angry and fed up” and called on men to challenge such behaviour whenever they encountered it, reports Nation.Cymru, which has posted the video to YouTube.
The 30 year old said she was riding along Penarth Road when a motorist drew alongside her and told her she “should have a health warning because your backside is going to cause an accident.”
She said: “When I told him that was disgusting he drove away laughing. I later caught up with him and that’s the interaction that you see in the video.
After she caught yup with the driver, she repeatedly asked him, “Do you want to say that again?” and told him that his remarks were “disgusting and despicable,” but he dismissed her with a wave of his hand.
“This was the second occasion of harassment I’d received that afternoon having had another man shout that he was going to ‘f*ck me in the arse’,” she continued.
“I’ve got to the point where I’m so angry and fed up with the constant barrage of street harassment I face as a woman, especially while I’m alone.
“It’s been a part of life I’ve just had to accept,” she continued. “However, reading stories of women choosing not to accept this anymore has made me feel empowered.
“This man had what I presume to be his son in the car. By setting this example he’s telling young men that this behaviour is ok.
“I couldn’t miss the opportunity to call the behaviour out. I was feeling vulnerable and intimidated following the previous encounter with the first man.
“However, I felt that if he was on camera, it was unlikely that he would get out of the car or harass me further.”
She said that when she accused the motorist of sexual harassment, he laughed at her.
“This made me question myself, but I know that this is a common tactic when such men are called out for their behaviour.”
Unwanted attention from male motorists and even fellow cyclists is one barrier to more women cycling, and Ms Beard added: “In terms of how we stop this happening, I think that the responsibility lies principally with men.
“Challenge the behaviour when you see it on the street, in bars, in conversations at work or anywhere. By not speaking out, you’re enabling it.”
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.
Post the video again with his face on - best way to deal with it....
I think the point HoarseMann is making is that whereas the VAT rules (after 1 July) are the same in the UK and the EU, the fulfillment of those...
Or look like Santa based on the Christmas variations of that sign that were used in December....
Is it just me that thinks the side panels and under arms look hideous? Leaving aside whether you think Paisley is hideous.
How many motorists (in their cars) have you encountered on a Towpath? Were the bus or the kid on a Towpath?
I do have an issue with these trainers being marketed as "smart" without an ERG mode. There should be a clear "in-between" terminology to stop...
But you're not her father, surely?
At least 60 mph
Can't say I follow sports, but I'd have thought gauging how much you have in the tank, when to hang back, when to go for broke, is part of the...
It's true, they did, and very useful it was too.