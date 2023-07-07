Seafront cycle scheme with “Mickey Mouse” layout that made council into a “laughing stock of the nation” to be reviewed

North Somerset Council has announced an independent review of the changes to Clevedon seafront following alleged concerns from businesses and residents, however the anti-cycle lane campaigners, who claim that the council has become a “laughing stock of the nation”, are concerned that it may just pay lip service to their objections.

The seaside town’s scheme to improve Hill Road and The Beach, which has been a focal point of the active travel infrastructure debate in North Somerset since last year, has entered a new chapter.

The newly elected council has pledged to review the scheme and has already “arranged a number of pieces of work as part of the process”, SomersetLive reports. Active Travel England visited Clevedon last month to inspect the scheme and ensure its compliance for the Government funding it received.

> Anti-cycle lane campaigners conga along seafront to protest new “Mickey Mouse” road layout

However, the ‘Save Our Seafront’ campaign, a local residents’ group which has been demanding that North Somerset Council scrap its initiative, has welcomed the review, but is concerned that the council may just pay ‘lip service’ to the objections.

Clevedon seafront proposals (North Somerset Council)

SOS founder Cathy Hawkins said: “We are pleased that North Somerset has announced an independent review will be carried out into the seafront scheme and a public meeting held.

“However, we are disappointed that this review doesn’t sound very independent as it also says this scheme is ‘intended to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists on Hill Road and The Beach in Clevedon because SOS were not aware of any issues with pedestrian or cycling access to these areas before the changes were made.

“This sounds like justification for a crazy scheme before the jury is out. Most Clevedon residents were against the changes made to Clevedon seafront making it one way and installing a cycle lane to nowhere of about 400 yards. "Over 6,000 people signed a petition against the plans.

“The barmy curvy lines made North Somerset Council into a viral laughing stock of the nation. Now it’s even worse with the Victorian seafront totally desecrated and a cross added.

“It is a confusing undulated surface and road that causes dangerous confusion for motorists, cyclist and pedestrians. SOS are against the changes for many reasons and want the seafront put back to how it was. But we are primarily concerned about the safety issues.

“Loss of parking and the effect on local businesses in the area who are 100% against the scheme. We received safety information from North Somerset that shows in the last five years there have been only two personal injury accidents in the whole scheme area.

“This is an exceptionally good safety record and suggests the expression when auditing road schemes; ‘if it isn’t broken, don’t try and fix it’. Both accidents involved injury to non-motorised road users (one pedestrian and one cyclist), and the changes are likely to increase the potential risk for similar accidents of both natures.”

> Anti-cycle lane protesters stage parking "flash mob" to block bike lane with cars

Clevedon seafront's 'wavy' one-way street (credit - Save Our Seafront)

North Somerset Council’s plans to improve Hill Road and The Beach in Clevedon include the creation of a bidirectional 400-metre-long cycle lane, new cycle parking provision, widening the pavement along the seafront, and building parklets outside cafés.

Additional car parking has also been created at the eastern entrance of Hill Road to replace those spaces removed due to the installation of four new pedestrian crossings, as well as loading bays to service local businesses.

The speed limit on the seafront and surrounding roads – where in September 2020 a cyclist sustained critical injuries in a collision involving a motorist – is to be reduced to 20mph, and it will also be made one-way.

According to the council, the scheme “aims to encourage more walking and cycling in the town” as part of its “commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles and tackling the climate emergency”.

> Controversial cycle lane roadworks blamed for “killing Christmas trade”

However, the most eye-catching feature of the infrastructure was the ‘wavy and wobbly’ cycling lane which was labelled as “Mickey Mouse” cycling lane by SOS.

In January, about 300 members from the campaign group, opposing the active travel scheme formed a conga line to protest against the new road layout, which according to them had turned the North Somerset town into “Balamory from hell”.

The group also claimed that “high speed lycra clad cyclists” pose a danger to children on the town’s new bike lane.

However, while a public consultation found that 50 percent of locals supported the plans, compared to 42 percent who opposed the scheme, since the initiative was announced Save Our Seafront has led a high-profile campaign against the redevelopment and penned a petition to the council which attracted over 6,000 signatures.

The Conservative MP for North Somerset and former cabinet minister Liam Fox is among the locals opposed to the measures, and in early 2022 tweeted that “huge numbers” joined a protest “on a cold and windy January day against North Somerset Council’s plans to destroy our seafront with a cycle lane that is neither needed, wanted, nor a good use of scarce resources.”