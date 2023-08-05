“That’s not responsible at all”: Belgian junior scolded for adjusting front wheel with Allen key during world championships road race

In another telling indicator of the reality of the post-quick release era, promising Belgian teenager Sente Sentjens was forced to undertake some DIY adjustments on his bike during the junior world road race championships in Glasgow today – by using an Allen key to tighten what appeared to be a loose front wheel… while trying to keep up with the bunch.

After noticing an issue with his front wheel with around 80km to go in today’s junior race, 17-year-old Sentjens, who will join Alpecin-Deceuninck’s development team in 2024, was handed the tool from Belgium’s mechanic and attempted to lean over and tighten the through-axle himself, all while keeping pace with the group in front.

Sentjens’ spot of on-the-fly DIY bike mechanics, which also involved the teenager having to take a number of tight turns on the Glasgow city centre circuit and even saw him inadvertently loosen the wheel at first, was criticised by former professional rider Nicolas Roche, commentating as part of the UCI’s live feed.

“That’s not responsible at all,” the Irishman said. “He doesn't even know what way to do it, he’s gone left, he’s gone right.”

“You may have seen Neilsen Powless change his battery on his derailleur at the Tour de France, but that’s up to him,” Roche’s co-commentator Ant McCrossan added, possibly referring to Powless' fellow American Sepp Kuss's battery change at this year's Giro d'Italia.

“But that is not good news to be doing up your front wheel with an Allen key at this point in a race with the speed of these descents. Never try that at home. I actually can’t believe I've just seen that.”

“Yeah, that’s the first time I’ve seen it,” Roche concluded. “And I hope it’s the last.”

(Pauline Ballet/SWpix.com)

Away from dodgy DIY mechanics, France’s Julie Bego won the junior women’s road race, as the festivities on Glasgow’s city streets began this morning.

Bego soloed clear to take a convincing win, beating Great Britain’s Cat Ferguson, who stormed past Belgium’s Fleur Moors in the sprint for silver.

However, Bego’s path to victory certainly wasn’t aided by an ill-timed crossing as she approached the finish line:

The French teenager’s obstacle-strewn finishing straight followed a bizarre sight just before the junior women’s road race began, when a member of the public was chased down by police after he began riding his bike on the circuits moments before the race got underway.

Perhaps he was just trying to join the group and nab a KOM on the way?