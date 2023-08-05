Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
“Cutting it a bit fine on Buchanan Street”: Riders narrowly avoid crowds crossing the road during Glasgow world championshipsJunior riders narrowly avoid crossing crowds at Glasgow worlds (Andrew Learmonth)

“Cutting it a bit fine on Buchanan Street”: Riders narrowly avoid crowds crossing the road during Glasgow world championships

The close call during the junior men’s race came after junior women’s road race winner Julie Bego faced an ill-timed crossing as she entered the finishing straight
by Ryan Mallon
Sat, Aug 05, 2023 21:09
0

The road races at this year’s inaugural multi-discipline UCI Cycling World Championships have started with a bang, with two thoroughly entertaining junior races on a tough and technical city centre circuit in Glasgow – but they haven’t been without their teething problems. One of those lingering issues has been an apparent delay in ushering spectators and pedestrians across the road at some congested spots, leading to one or two near misses with oncoming racers.

During today’s men’s junior race, won by the frighteningly multi-talented 16-year-old Dane Albert Philipsen, a large crowd was filmed crossing Buchanan Street after the groups contesting the rainbow jersey had already passed.

But as the throng of people slowly crossed the road, making their way through the narrow gaps in the barriers on either side, whistles can be heard from marshals, sounding the arrival of another small group.

As you can see in the clip below, as the group turns the corner onto Buchanan Street, the crowds are covering the width of the road, with only the frantic attempts of the marshals – and some short sprints from local shoppers – securing just about enough room for the group to squeeze through.

That close organisational call came just hours after France’s Julie Bego, the surprise winner of the women’s junior race after a brave solo ride, made her way around the final left hander, only to see – not the finishing straight or the roar of an appreciate crowd – but a line of pedestrians crossing the road, a chaotic cycling version of the Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover:

> “That’s not responsible at all”: Belgian junior scolded for adjusting front wheel with Allen key during world championships road race

Nevertheless, despite the marshalling mishaps, one of the riders involved in the near miss with the crossing crowd during the junior men’s race, Ireland’s Seth Dunwoody, had nothing but praise for the people on the side of the road today in Glasgow.

“The crowd definitely made the course,” the 17-year-old Irish junior road race champion told road.cc at the finish.

“The atmosphere is class. It’s my first ever world championships, first ever major championships. And the first lap down the finishing straight I got goosebumps. It’s crazy.

“The crowd would deafen at you at some points, and the Irish were in full voice, which is great to see. It was amazing, and something I won’t forget anytime soon.”

Seth Dunwoody, 2023 Junior men’s world road race championships (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Ireland’s Dunwoody with a bit more room to manoeuvre on the Glasgow circuit (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Dunwoody’s praise for the Glasgow crowd was also echoed in the post-race press conference by Norway’s Felix Ørn-Kristoff, the brother of Uno-X pro Alexander, who finished third in the junior race behind Philipsen and German Paul Fietzke.

“The noise with the fans was amazing, they were screaming like mad,” he said. “The atmosphere was incredible, like Paris-Roubaix.”

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
UCI Cycling World Championships
Glasgow
Seth Dunwoody
Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments

 