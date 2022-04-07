Driver says cyclists should pay ‘road tax’ – then admits to owning an electric car; Belgian sprinter jumps barrier to narrowly avoid oncoming riders; Bikes on Film; Local paper trolls Tour of Britain; Cities are a result of choices + more on the live blog

Yesterday’s men’s Scheldeprijs race was a bit of an odd one to say the least.

Usually a race for the sprinters – Mark Cavendish is a three-time winner while Marcel Kittel won it five times during the 2010s – the peloton split to pieces in the crosswinds during the opening hour.

The rest of the day resembled the kind of pursuit race you’d normally see at the Tuesday night club league, with 14 riders up front being chased by a 16-strong group which included pre-race favourite Fabio Jakobsen. The gap hovered around a minute for 150km, before the elastic finally snapped during the finishing circuits around Schoten.

Alexander Kristoff then took full advantage of the lack of cohesion in the front group to slip away on the cobbles with seven kilometres to go to take an impressive solo victory, continuing his Intermarché team’s stellar classics campaign and cementing his own status as a serious contender for Paris-Roubaix in ten days’ time.

The win was also something of a collector’s item for the big Norwegian – despite racking up 83 professional victories during his stellar career, including the Tour of Flanders and Milan-San Remo, Scheldeprijs marked the first ever time he’s won a race by crossing the line on his own.

Despite having 83 professional victories to his name, @Kristoff87 has never won a race solo... Until today#Scheldeprijs pic.twitter.com/kLHLsnqUid — GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) April 6, 2022

My first Solo win in 13 year’s 🙌🏻

🥇 @scheldeprijsofficial What a race!

crosswind, rain and full on racing all day 🚴🏻💨

So happy to take the win home for @intermarchewg 📸 @photonewsbelgium https://t.co/3l3DmL4Al7 — Alexander Kristoff (@Kristoff87) April 6, 2022

If that all wasn’t odd enough, Tim Merlier – who had just finished ninth after Alpecin-Fenix failed to capitalise on having two of the world’s best sprinters in the winning move – decided to get out of the rain as quickly as possible by riding back down the course towards his team’s bus.

Now we often we see riders heading back across the finish on mountain stages of grand tours, as the stragglers come past them in the opposite direction. We don’t, however, often see it during a flat classic, as a dozen of the peloton’s fastest finishers bolt for the line, spread out across the road.

Tim Merlier practicing for the cross season

pic.twitter.com/VQ3iZOHf6b — Cyclocross Social (@Cyclocrosss) April 6, 2022

Merlier, who later said he wasn’t aware that anyone was still left in the race (to be fair to him, only 30 riders finished, so he wasn’t far wrong), had to quickly take evasive action as Jakobsen, De Lie and the rest barrelled towards him in the sprint for fourteenth.

Fortunately, he was able to throw his bike and then himself over the barriers just in time to prevent a potentially disastrous crash – spawning a few internet memes in the process:

[Record scratch] Tim Merlier: “Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.” pic.twitter.com/pWXJPHBovW — Spencer ↙️↙️↙️ (@spencerhaugh) April 6, 2022

Tim Merlier’s mood as he cycled back to his team bus at #Scheldeprijs pic.twitter.com/2ueWHB1Bhr — Arrière du peloton - Tom (@reardupeloton) April 7, 2022

Yeah I never had any problems going back down the road and having riders still coming in. — Daniel Lloyd (@daniellloyd1) April 6, 2022

To give Tim his due, those barriers are fairly sizeable these days, no doubt forcing him to use all his cyclocross skills to get over them.

The Belgian sprinter was fined 200 Swiss Francs by the UCI and later apologised for the spot of post-race drama, saying “it was by no means my intention to endanger anyone”.

I’d like to comment on what happened today after the race in Schoten. When I crossed the finish line to ride back to the team parking, I sincerely thought that all the riders had arrived, as I wasn’t stopped and there was only one group behind us in the race. — Tim Merlier (@MerlierTim) April 6, 2022

It was by no means my intention to endanger anyone, and I would like to apologize if I did — Tim Merlier (@MerlierTim) April 6, 2022

The weird and wonderful world of cycling, eh?