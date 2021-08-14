Hundreds take to London’s streets for World Naked Bike Ride (+video)

Hundreds of cyclists have taken to London’s streets in the buff today as the World Naked Bike Ride returned to the capital after a two-year absence, with the 2020 event held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Feeder rides from locations including Clapham Junction, Croydon, Deptford, Hyde Park, Kew Bridge, Regent’s Park, Tower Hill and Victoria Park converged in the city centre for the main event. EMBED
The World Naked Bike Ride’s motto is to “Go as bare as you dare,” and while most participants did just that, others were more comfortable wearing at least some underwear.
Organisers also laid out guidelines on social distancing beforehand, and the usual afterparty did not take place.
“After 26 months, WNBR London finally rides again on Saturday for the London leg,” they said last month.
“Supporters have been clamouring for the ride to go ahead and, with the removal of the 30-person restriction, the ride is back on. #
“Despite the government’s removal of measures, the ride will have many adjustments to reduce the risks from Covid-19. In particular, we are shortening the stationary gatherings and have cancelled the afterparty.”
The ride is cleared in advance with the Metropolitan Police Service.
Under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, in England public nudity is not illegal unless there is intent to cause alarm or distress to others – something that not everyone who sees it go past is aware of. EMBED
First held in Seattle in 2003, with the debut edition in London taking place the following year, the World Naked Bike Ride is now held in more than 120 cities around the world.
Its objectives are to:
Protest against the global dependency on oil
Curb car culture
Obtain real rights for cyclists
Demonstrate the vulnerability of cyclists on city streets
Celebrate body freedom.
Bontrager Paradigm Elite 25 wheels are specified as having "no rider weight limit". These are aluminium wheels with fairly wide rims: 25mm internal...
Was not on, there was an apology shown during a repeat of Polish Border Force, on +1 anyway.
What's remarkable his how similar this shoe looks to the basic model of the football shoes that it sells hundreds of millions of. E.g Adidas...
As a cycling lorry driver, I'd be interested to see what you think about this DVLA consultation: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations...
SRAM rotors too
Surprisingly pretty much all the comments are about it being dangerouse MGIF's causing all the problems and not an inanimate piece of asphalt. ...
Well obviously; someone owns it.
As one minister of transport said, it isn't the madmen driving like idiots you should be worried about, it's the normal drivers taking everyday...
An hour before the deadline my team had Aranbura and Cerny. Then I thought I would be clever and save some transfers for later so compromised my...
indeed they argue that people in cars aren't two abreast as it's one car, maybe we just need wider bikes with two seat side by side. "sorry guv,...