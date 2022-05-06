Why's nobody using our bike rack? Because it's a toast rack...; Drive slow (or just ride a bike) to hit Russia; Happy Giro d'Italia!; Election karma; Enjoy the Giro...just don't mention politics; DnB on a bike visits Berlin + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

Happy Giro d'Italia day! Oh, and it's Friday...so double the fun. Dan Alexander is back on the live blog today......
Fri, May 06, 2022 09:04
6
10:34
Forza!

They're rolling out of Budapest. Moments away from the flag being dropped on the 105th Giro d'Italia... 

It's a long way to Verona on your own...

Giro 2022 (GCN)

 

09:53
Why's nobody using our bike rack? Because it's a toast rack...

You can almost hear the discussion between the people in charge, who have clearly never locked up a bike before, when their new project fell flat on its face...

"Why's nobody using our shiny new bike rack?" 

"I know, we even gave it a nice lollipop sign with a bicycle so people know what it is..."

"Maybe it's not hi-vis, so nobody can see it?"

 The good people of Twitter didn't disappoint, saying it must have been provided to the community to keep their toast upright during barbecue season... (can you have toast at a barbecue?)

A local rider offered some insight on the problem...

Cue the obligatory crap cycle rack pile in...

08:54
DnB on a bike visits Berlin
08:33
Enjoy the Giro...just don't mention politics

Sit back, relax, clear your mind of any worries, stresses, anxieties, negative thoughts, opposition to the Giro d'Italia starting in a country with anti-LGBTQ+ laws...

Mark Cavendish at the 2022 Giro d'Italia team presentation (picture credit LaPresse).JPG

Race organiser RCS has told the media that it does not want politics taken "into consideration" during the Grande Partenza in Hungary. It's like being back in Jerusalem again, isn't it?

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán, as recently as yesterday was quoted saying his nation could not support EU sanctions against Russia. While, in the past year the country has passed laws that banned dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender changes.

But, here we are...day one of the Giro, rolling out of Budapest...

"I think that I would like to go out and not to take into consideration politics," CEO of RCS, Paolo Bellino, told reporters. 

"I have no barrier and I think that our intention is to create an incredible event, in an Italian style, with the best riders in the world competing and giving the opportunity of a great party. I’m not entering in any political or different situation.

"I’m a sports organiser, I think that sport is the only moment in our lives as a society where everybody is free to demonstrate their capabilities, and their passion. There are no barriers. I would like for the Giro d’Italia in Budapest to do the same thing."

Is it possible to separate sport from the regime hosting an event? Or is the only thing that matters: who's writing the cheque?

08:25
Soooo....how did those elections go?

We'll have something more in depth about yesterday's elections, and what they mean for LTNs, up on the site later today. Simon will have all the results, analysis and knowledge, but in the meantime let me offer my personal expertise on the subject...the memes and shithousery...

08:05
Happy Giro d'Italia!

Countdown

Ladies and gentlemen, we made it...

GCN+'s coverage of the Giro d'Italia gets underway at 11, so hopefully you're working from home. If not, better get that sly tab open and keep a keen eye for your boss' fun-stifling gaze. That is, of course, assuming you aren't the boss yourself, nipping away from the action to check on the peloton's progress. Or maybe you've taken the day off?

The Grande Partenza in Budapest will see the riders ease out for a fairly simple day of racing, backended with 10 minutes of fireworks at the summit finish in Visegrád. It'll be a slow burner with tension and expectation building throughout the stage before...BANG!

Is that the sound of Mathieu van der Poel detonating 1,000w on the five per cent slopes? Is that the elder statesman Alejandro Valverde dancing to a maglia rosa in his final Giro? Is that Caleb Ewan's redemption for Milan-San Remo disappointment? Or how about breakthrough star of the classics Biniam Girmay getting another sport-changing win? Get your predictions in down below...

07:57
Drive slow (or just ride a bike) to hit Russia
Fight Putin, Ride a Bike

Europe's largest motoring association has sent a clear message to its members, get on yer bike...or just drive slow. 

Obviously we prefer the first suggestion: tip number three of the ADAC's top tips on reducing fuel consumption to reduce dependence on Russian energy imports. In an open letter published on ADAC's website, Christian Reinicke said:

The war in Ukraine and the incomprehensible suffering of the population fill us in the ADAC Presidium with horror and deep sympathy like everyone else. Watching helplessly is hard to bear.

In recent weeks, our country's dependence on Russian energy imports has become very clear. It is all the more important to reduce these quickly. Each individual can contribute to this.

You, dear ADAC members, can use many options to reduce fuel consumption when driving a car. Speed ​​plays a major role in this. However, anticipatory and steady driving is also important. On our homepage you will find many tips on how to reduce fuel consumption. All in all, you can reduce consumption by up to 20 percent just by driving.

At the same time, we ask you to check whether and which car journeys you can possibly do without. If you have good access to public transport, you should make more use of it. Some routes can also be covered by bike or on foot. With this in mind, let us remain mobile and exploit the potential together.

Dear members, we can already see how you are getting more information and how willing many of you are to save energy. If more than 21 million members behave more consciously and more fuel-efficiently, the effect will be clearly visible. And a strong sign is set. In the spirit of personal responsibility and voluntariness: "Save fuel. Help. Stay mobile."

So, there you have it...just drive slow (or ride a bike). We know which one we'd rather do... 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

