Why's nobody using our bike rack? Because it's a toast rack...; Drive slow (or just ride a bike) to hit Russia; Happy Giro d'Italia!; Election karma; Enjoy the Giro...just don't mention politics; DnB on a bike visits Berlin + more on the live blog

You can almost hear the discussion between the people in charge, who have clearly never locked up a bike before, when their new project fell flat on its face...

"Why's nobody using our shiny new bike rack?"

"I know, we even gave it a nice lollipop sign with a bicycle so people know what it is..."

"Maybe it's not hi-vis, so nobody can see it?"

The good people of Twitter didn't disappoint, saying it must have been provided to the community to keep their toast upright during barbecue season... (can you have toast at a barbecue?)

A local rider offered some insight on the problem...

This is what I sent to my rep. These racks are built to meet the parking requirements for Grindhouse, not the office. But they are too far from the Grindhouse entrance. Brookhaven code says the bike racks should as close to the entrance as the closest non-handicap parking space. pic.twitter.com/1qpLdmM6AI — Adam Treaster (@adamtreaster) May 5, 2022

So I tried my best. The office building's blueprints state about 11K sqft, split between retail and office. For some reason Dekalb county says its a 18K building. Turns out they only need 5 bike parking spaces outside, so no clue why they put like 15. pic.twitter.com/HYh6lkQHLf — Adam Treaster (@adamtreaster) May 5, 2022

Cue the obligatory crap cycle rack pile in...

