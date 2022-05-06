Why's nobody using our bike rack? Because it's a toast rack...; Drive slow (or just ride a bike) to hit Russia; Happy Giro d'Italia!; Election karma; Enjoy the Giro...just don't mention politics; DnB on a bike visits Berlin + more on the live blog

Sit back, relax, clear your mind of any worries, stresses, anxieties, negative thoughts, opposition to the Giro d'Italia starting in a country with anti-LGBTQ+ laws...
Race organiser RCS has told the media that it does not want politics taken "into consideration" during the Grande Partenza in Hungary. It's like being back in Jerusalem again, isn't it?
Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán, as recently as yesterday was quoted saying his nation could not support EU sanctions against Russia. While, in the past year the country has passed laws that banned dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender changes.
But, here we are...day one of the Giro, rolling out of Budapest...
"I think that I would like to go out and not to take into consideration politics," CEO of RCS, Paolo Bellino, told reporters.
"I have no barrier and I think that our intention is to create an incredible event, in an Italian style, with the best riders in the world competing and giving the opportunity of a great party. I’m not entering in any political or different situation.
"I’m a sports organiser, I think that sport is the only moment in our lives as a society where everybody is free to demonstrate their capabilities, and their passion. There are no barriers. I would like for the Giro d’Italia in Budapest to do the same thing."
Is it possible to separate sport from the regime hosting an event? Or is the only thing that matters: who's writing the cheque?
Eh? But that's not a large truck. Especially for America.
The Australian equivalent of the RAC (RACV) in Victoria provides signficant support and lobbying towards cycling. Cops some backlash from the odd...
Enlighten me - how is the Golden Age of Cycling working out for you?
Yes, I know this site doesn't overlook them completely by any means, but it seems odd that a bike good enough to get into the 14 best carbon fibre...
So £2.5k for iffy ERG? Not one to choose if a Zwifter then....
Great idea. I ride in three counties regularly. When something happens in Bucks most of the time I can't be bothered. TVP will phone you up...
The cynic in me would suggest that this case is different becouse the two drivers were trying to get off by making the other look as bad as...
The bear was clearly not fully alert, as it failed to pick out the ebike and destroy it.
I am very much not in the business of defending drivers, but without further information we can't really see who the aggressor was here, the...
Shock after Blackburn Road, Egerton four vehicle crash...